Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth on the change at QB: 'we were able to be the aggressor'

Even if you were a Mitch Trubisky fan going into Sunday, you had to be a little excited about seeing Kenny Pickett take over at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett took over after halftime and nearly led the team back to a win. And even though the defense didn’t allow him to seal the deal, there’s no denying the offense looked very different when Pickett was under center.

This is a point supported by the comments made by tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth noted how the offense was able to be the aggressor when Pickett came into the game.

“I think with Kenny in there we were able to be the aggressor,” Friermuth said. “Obviously some mistakes are gonna happen, tipped balls and all that kind of stuff, but we have to continue to work past that and be there for Kenny, especially since he’s a young guy.”

Trubisky being so tentative is why he’s not the quarterback anymore. There’s no reason he couldn’t have played more aggressively but he didn’t and once Pickett was on the field, Trubisky’s shortcomings were magnified.

