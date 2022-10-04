ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth on the change at QB: 'we were able to be the aggressor'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBUxm_0iL7lu7700

Even if you were a Mitch Trubisky fan going into Sunday, you had to be a little excited about seeing Kenny Pickett take over at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett took over after halftime and nearly led the team back to a win. And even though the defense didn’t allow him to seal the deal, there’s no denying the offense looked very different when Pickett was under center.

This is a point supported by the comments made by tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth noted how the offense was able to be the aggressor when Pickett came into the game.

“I think with Kenny in there we were able to be the aggressor,” Friermuth said. “Obviously some mistakes are gonna happen, tipped balls and all that kind of stuff, but we have to continue to work past that and be there for Kenny, especially since he’s a young guy.”

Trubisky being so tentative is why he’s not the quarterback anymore. There’s no reason he couldn’t have played more aggressively but he didn’t and once Pickett was on the field, Trubisky’s shortcomings were magnified.

Let us know in the comments if Pickett is going to save the season or does the team have too many other issues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen is on pace to smash the NFL's single-game passing yards record

One of the weirder statistics in pro football is Norm Van Brocklin’s pro football record of 554 passing yards in a single game. Not that it’s odd that Van Brocklin would set the record — the man is a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer, after all. The surprise is, with all the advancements in the passing game, and with all the benefits given to offenses in general with rules in the last few decades, that Van Brocklin accomplished this feat for the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Yanks on September 28, 1951.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Pat Freiermuth
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bailey Zappe guided the Patriots to a blowout win in his first start and fans immediately had QB1 'jokes'

The New England Patriots brought back their A+ red Pat Patriot throwback uniforms in Week 5. Somehow, this was not the thing Patriots fans were most excited by Sunday. Instead the source of their joy was Bailey Zappe, the rookie fourth round draft pick who entered the 2022 season as the team’s third-string quarterback. The Western Kentucky record-setter — he threw for 5,967 yards last season, more than anyone in FBS history — made his first NFL start following injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. It went about as well as anyone could have hoped.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Matthew Stafford finds Allen Robinson on sweet completion

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been under constant pressure from the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line in Week 5, but made a sweet completion on the Los Angeles Rams’ second offensive drive to keep the ball moving. He connected with first-year Ram Allen Robinson on what looked to be another one of his no-look passes while being tackled in the backfield for what would have been a sack.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Disastrous first half drowns out Detroit's hopes in New England

Detroit Lions fans are generally pretty hardened to bad football from the team. It’s not always easy to root for the Lions. But Sunday’s first half was especially trying. The Lions were guilty of screwing up just about everything in the first two quarters against the Patriots. The list of sins against football by the Lions players and coaches is too lengthy to list here, but among the prominent examples of really bad Detroit football from the half:
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy