DETROIT – Get ready for one of the coldest days we’ve seen in a long time here in Metro Detroit!. A cold front moving through overnight Thursday brings us a few showers and a big blast of cool air. Mostly cloudy to end the work week. A little rain possible up in the thumb, but the rest of the area stays dry. Breezy and unseasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. But most of the day we will spend in the upper 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO