Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Sunshine, warmer temperatures continue for Metro Detroit

High pressure continues to control the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, meaning we will see more sunshine. Temperatures running a few degrees warmer as we get into the afternoon. High temperatures making it into the middle 60s for most everyone, which is close to average for this time in October.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cold night ahead; drier weather continues for Metro Detroit into Sunday

After a frosty and for some a little bit of a frozen start heading out the door early this morning, we’ve kept the cooler temperatures around working throughout our Saturday, and it looks like the trend of dry weather is going to continue for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Freeze warning overnight: How low will temperatures drop going into the weekend

DETROIT – Get ready for one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in a long time here in Metro Detroit!. A freeze warning goes into effect overnight from 2 - 9 a.m. Cover up your plants with blankets or burlap, and bring in small potted plants. You can also group large potted plants together to retain heat and wrap bases with blankets or burlap.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking rain, falling temps in Metro Detroit: How cold will it get?

DETROIT – Get ready for one of the coldest days we’ve seen in a long time here in Metro Detroit!. A cold front moving through overnight Thursday brings us a few showers and a big blast of cool air. Mostly cloudy to end the work week. A little rain possible up in the thumb, but the rest of the area stays dry. Breezy and unseasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. But most of the day we will spend in the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Detroit, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know

Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. I-96: Westbound I-96 local lanes closed from the Davison Freeway to the Southfield Freeway, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
TRAFFIC
#Metro Detroit#Downtown Detroit#Suburbs#Temps
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend

WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
WARREN, MI
whmi.com

Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan

The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan considered one of the most haunted states in the US

DETROIT – All month long, you’re likely to see decorations and costumes of ghosts and ghouls all over town, indoors and out. ‘Tis the season for spookiness in Michigan, for sure -- but let’s be real, ghosts aren’t confined to the month of October. Whether you...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE

