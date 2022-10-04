Read full article on original website
Sunshine, warmer temperatures continue for Metro Detroit
High pressure continues to control the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, meaning we will see more sunshine. Temperatures running a few degrees warmer as we get into the afternoon. High temperatures making it into the middle 60s for most everyone, which is close to average for this time in October.
Cold night ahead; drier weather continues for Metro Detroit into Sunday
After a frosty and for some a little bit of a frozen start heading out the door early this morning, we’ve kept the cooler temperatures around working throughout our Saturday, and it looks like the trend of dry weather is going to continue for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.
Freeze warning overnight: How low will temperatures drop going into the weekend
DETROIT – Get ready for one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in a long time here in Metro Detroit!. A freeze warning goes into effect overnight from 2 - 9 a.m. Cover up your plants with blankets or burlap, and bring in small potted plants. You can also group large potted plants together to retain heat and wrap bases with blankets or burlap.
Tracking rain, falling temps in Metro Detroit: How cold will it get?
DETROIT – Get ready for one of the coldest days we’ve seen in a long time here in Metro Detroit!. A cold front moving through overnight Thursday brings us a few showers and a big blast of cool air. Mostly cloudy to end the work week. A little rain possible up in the thumb, but the rest of the area stays dry. Breezy and unseasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. But most of the day we will spend in the upper 40s.
Freeze warning issued for SE Michigan through Saturday morning: What it means
The first freeze warning of the season has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan. The freeze warning covers the area through Saturday morning at 9 a.m., with temps expected to dip into the 30s, and even upper 20s in some areas. A freeze warning is issued when significant, widespread...
‘It was madness’: Passengers of Metro Detroit train left without water, heat for hours
Passengers on an Amtrak train departing Metro Detroit were left in the dark, with no running water or heat for hours on end as the train experienced a series of mechanical issues. Dana Thomas and her family from Ypsilanti boarded train 351 in Dearborn just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. They...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. I-96: Westbound I-96 local lanes closed from the Davison Freeway to the Southfield Freeway, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
Hurricane Ian’s impact shown in dramatic footage of house floating away
More than a week over Hurricane Ian struck Florida, pictures and videos are emerging that are showing just how damaging the storm was. One such video is the one below taken in Fort Myers. The 2:30 video was a time-lapse of a storm surge that slowly started to fill the...
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Morning 4: Future of pizza has arrived in Oakland County where ‘za lovers can order from an ATM-style machine -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. If there’s anything that Lizzo can do, it is making anything she does look super cool, and that includes twerking while playing a flute.
Morning 4: Michigan football coach carted off field during Saturday’s game -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan football coach Mike Hart carted off field after apparent seizure on sideline. University of Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off...
‘Our story’: Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordan designed by local boutique
DETROIT – A single pair of Air Jordans can fetch thousands of dollars, and now there’s a special Detroit-themed pair set to go on sale later this month. The designs came from Two18, the high-end streetwear boutique in Eastern Market. Their sister store is Burn Rubber in Royal Oak.
Metro Detroiters can go to a paranormal investigation at 'one of the most haunted places' in Michigan. Are you brave enough?
It’s spooky season, and Detroit Paranormal Expeditions is giving thrill seekers a chance to sit in on a paranormal investigation at one of Michigan’s most haunted places – Bruce Mansion in Brown City.
Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend
WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan
The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
This ATM-style machine in Southfield will spit out hot pizza in just 3 minutes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The pizza future has arrived -- that is, if you want pizza from a machine. ZaBot, an ATM-style pizza machine, has set up shop in Southfield, serving up hot pizza 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The ZaBot Pizza Machine...
Michigan considered one of the most haunted states in the US
DETROIT – All month long, you’re likely to see decorations and costumes of ghosts and ghouls all over town, indoors and out. ‘Tis the season for spookiness in Michigan, for sure -- but let’s be real, ghosts aren’t confined to the month of October. Whether you...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
