Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Reno Police say a man who appeared to be homeless was killed after being struck by a commercial vehicle in downtown Reno Friday. The Reno Police Department , Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 7:48 A.M. to a crash on East Fifth Street and Elko Ave. A commercial...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
RENO, NV
2news.com

N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash

Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
SPARKS, NV
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
2news.com

Motorcyclist injured, driver arrested in East Prater Way crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Sparks Thursday night. On Thursday, October 6, around 7:54 PM, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic collision.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Cooking mishap Riverside Drive Apartment Fire Under Investigation

Reno Fire Department (RFD) Investigators determined that a structure fire in downtown Reno started in the kitchen from an energized burner that ignited combustibles that were placed next to it. On October 3, 2022, at 8:13 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire at 1200 Riverside Drive. The fire was...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City

NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT's efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation

Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought

CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City BB gun shootings under investigation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of BB gun shootings. Deputies say shots were fired into vehicles and houses on multiple occasions in September. On Wednesday, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the BB gun shootings. The...
CARSON CITY, NV
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
2news.com

City of Reno's Micromobility Pilot Project moving to next phase

The City of Reno today announced the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project, which began by testing six different micromobility features over three months. The goals of the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project were to introduce Reno residents to new micromobility features, gather community input, and collect data to contribute to a future plan as the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) expand micromobility downtown and around our region.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police need help locating missing teen

Sparks Police are seeking help from the public in locating a teenager last seen earlier this month. Vania Mendoza was last seen in Sparks on October 3, 2022. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants, white shoes and...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Regional law enforcement cracks down on illegal 'Sideshows'

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - "Zero tolerance" for illegal sideshows, was the message delivered on Thursday morning during a joint press conference with Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. The illegal gatherings, where drivers perform dangerous car stunts have been happening throughout the Truckee Meadows over the summer months.
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Sheriff's Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Increasingly odd behaviors

Information in the Sheriff's Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff's Office. No individual's names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 30-Oct. 4, 2022. September 30.
QUINCY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Outdoor work on Tahoe Events Center faces Oct. 15 deadline

STATELINE, Nev. — Workers are scrambling to get as much dirt work done at the Stateline Events Center before the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency's Oct. 15 deadline. Once that deadline passes, work will shift to the interior of the largest single project underway in Douglas County. Core Construction...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn's main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. "After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities," said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. "Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It's truly a win-win-win."
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29. Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.
RENO, NV

