TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and across the nation as a whole following the announcement by major oil-producing countries of plans to cut production. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.53, up nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.24 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO