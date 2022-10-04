Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Washington state's fire season lightest in a decade
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported.
Titusville Herald
Judge: Jury in wife slaying won't be told about earlier case
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by...
Titusville Herald
Animal rights activists not guilty in theft of Utah piglets
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury in Utah found two animal rights activists not guilty on charges of burglary and theft after they allegedly took two sick piglets from an industrial pig farm. Activists Wayne Hsiung and Paul Picklesimer with the California-based group Direct Action Everywhere had argued...
Titusville Herald
Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation after OPEC announcement
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and across the nation as a whole following the announcement by major oil-producing countries of plans to cut production. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.53, up nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.24 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
More jobs for Gulf Coast as Rolls-Royce invests millions
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A standing ovation marked the grand opening of a multi-million dollar facility on Mississippi's Gulf Coast to build propellers for the U.S. Navy. The Rolls-Royce facility, known as the Center of Excellence 2 in Pascagoula, has the latest high-tech equipment to build nuclear submarine propellers and other equipment for the military. Eighty members of the company's "growing workforce” paraded during Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, The Sun Herald reported.
Titusville Herald
Ex-county official to plead guilty in cannabis bribe scheme
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A former county official in Southern California will admit he funneled bribes through his company to a city councilman in exchange for the councilman’s votes and influence in the city’s cannabis permitting process, federal prosecutors said. Gabriel Chavez, a former San Bernardino...
Comments / 0