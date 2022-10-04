Read full article on original website
Ferry Advisory Committee and County Council discuss ferry woes
A slew of ferry service interruptions that have seriously impacted residents led to a special meeting between the San Juan County Council and the Ferry Advisory Committee on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. The room was packed with island students who listened to the proceedings. “It will get better,” said...
San Juan County explains proposed road levy
Submitted by San Juan County. The upcoming November election includes Resolution 20-2022 – a proposition to increase the road levy. It is a one-time, permanent levy lid lift for the county road fund. If approved, the county levy would increase from $0.56 to $1.00 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Rotary gives $15,000 to Local Charities and PolioPlus Fund
Submitted by the Rotary Club of San Juan Islands. The Rotary Club of San Juan Islands recently presented checks to the recipients of net proceeds from the 14th Annual San Juan Concours held on August 14th at the San Juan Vineyard. This event was co-sponsored by the Sports Car Club of San Juan Islands.
