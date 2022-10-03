ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

fightinghawks.com

No. 22 North Dakota Defeats Youngstown State, 35-30

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – In a back-and-forth game, it was No. 22 North Dakota squeaking out the 35-30 victory at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday night. With the win, the Fighting Hawks move to 4-2 (3-1 MVFC), while the Penguins drop to 2-3 (0-2 MVFC). Jayson Coley took down Mitch Davidson...
NOTES: UND aims for opening weekend sweep

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Following a 6-0 victory on opening night, No. 3 North Dakota goes for the weekend sweep over Holy Cross on Saturday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home...
