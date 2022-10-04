ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campus police ID UGA student arrested after alleged social media threat

By Tim Bryant
 5 days ago
University of Georgia Police say a first-year UGA student from Virginia has been arrested and removed from campus: the student is accused of posting terroristic threats on social media. Stuart Harris from Charlottesville Virginia was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail.

A University of Georgia freshman is in jail after police say he made terroristic threats on a social media app.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested 18-year-old Stuart Harris over the weekend.

According to an incident report, UGA police received a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about a violent threat made on YikYak.

Police say they traced the threat back to Harris and his dorm room at Brumby Hall on Saturday night.

Officers arrested Harris and took him to the Clarke County Jail. He remains there on felony terroristic threat charge.

On Sunday, officers met with Harris at the jail to give him a written notice that he is restricted from the UGA campus.

