Providence, RI

don richard
4d ago

where are the millions, that are allocated for the homeless. Oh administrative cost and fleecing the taxpayer.

Uprise RI

Residents push city to enforce resident-first hiring ordinance

“There [are] companies that come into Providence, get huge tax breaks, and haven’t…hired Providence residents, which is part of the [tax stabilization agreements],” said activist John Prince in front of the Providence City Hall on Friday. Prince was there with supporters and activists from Providence and Boston...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Pawtucket continues plan to permanently shut down Morley Field

On Wednesday evening the Pawtucket City Council moved ahead with the potential acquisition of land that will possibly act as a replacement for Morley Field, the only greenspace in Pawtucket’s District 5, an environmental justice community. District 5 encompasses the Woodlawn neighborhood (which is just north of Providence, along I-95, west of Pawtucket Ave), which is approximately 74% people of color with 59% of people living at or below the poverty rate. 29% of the population are children. Woodlawn is a working class neighborhood where most people live in triple deckers or multifamily units, often with no backyard.
PAWTUCKET, RI

