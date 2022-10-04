NE Ga police blotter includes deadly shooting in Athens, meat cleaver attack in Gainesville

Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a man was shot and killed on Fairview Street. He was found in a car near Nellie B. in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. The police investigation is ongoing.

There is a long list of charges for a woman in Hall County: Crystal Hernandez is accused of assaulting a man with a meat cleaver. It happened Monday in the garage of a home in Gainesville. The man was sent to the hospital; Hernandez was booked into the Hall County jail where she was, at last report, being held without bond.

A Habersham County teenager is arrested after shooting and wounding a 20 year-old man in Mt Airy: suspect Giovanni Ramirez is 19 years old, from Cornelia. The victim was treated at and released from a hospital; the GBI says Ramirez was booked into the Habersham County jail.

Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the teenager shot and killed on a basketball court in Lawrenceville. Timothy Buchanan was 17 years old.

