ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement

A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds disparities caused by algorithm in health care systems

Patients from historically medically underserved groups, including patients of color and those who are Spanish-speaking, have less cancer family history information available to them than do patients in other groups. In addition, existing health records are less comprehensive, according to a study published October 4 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify a neuroprotective action of metoprolol after a stroke

Stroke is one of the main causes of death in economically developed countries. The most common form of stroke is ischemic stroke, which happens when a blockage in one of the cerebral arteries restricts blood flow to the brain. There are currently few treatment options available for the consequences of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Findings suggest COVID-19 rebound not caused by impaired immune response

Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disability#Protein Function#Fruit Fly#Fruit Flies#Microcephaly#Diseases#General Health#Udn#Matchmaker Exchange
MedicalXpress

Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Borderline personality disorder stigma undermines patient care and efforts to reduce suicide

People with a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and their caregivers report experiencing discrimination and stigma when presenting to health services following self-harm or a suicide attempt, leading to inadequate treatment and care for suicide prevention, say authors of a new large-scale review. Researchers at Flinders University are calling for...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children

Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

New study uncovers major cause of deadly heart arrhythmias

Heart attacks scar the heart, leaving patients vulnerable to heart rhythm disorders that can lead to sudden death. While not all who have experienced a cardiac infarction will develop an arrhythmia, if they do, it will typically happen about three years post-attack. In these patients, fat penetrates the heart wall in the region of the scar after three years, as well. Until now, however, the relationship between those fat deposits and the development of arrhythmias was unclear.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

The flu is coming. Here's what you can do to protect yourself and your family

After a COVID-19-induced two-year break, influenza seems to be coming back with a vengeance. It's difficult to predict just how bad a flu season might be, but U.S. scientists can typically take some clues from Earth's southern hemisphere, which experiences its winter season in June, July and August. Australia is emerging from its worst flu season in five years, spelling trouble for countries where temperatures are just now dropping.
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

The adult brain has the potential to partially recover from inherited blindness, study finds

A discovery about how some visually impaired adults could start to see offers a new vision of the brain's possibilities. The finding that the adult brain has the potential to partially recover from inherited blindness comes from a collaboration between researchers in the University of California, Irvine School of Biological Sciences and the School of Medicine. Their paper appears in Current Biology.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Research provides critical information about size and growth speed of gliomas

An important new clue for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been identified in research led by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The study, published in the journal Science, provides a rare window into the biological changes behind glioma development.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researcher identifies protein that potentially worsens kidney injuries

One of the many risks associated with heart attacks and cardiac surgery is acute kidney injury, a serious condition that in some cases can lead to kidney failure. Common as it is—it's observed 10% to 20% of the time following heart surgery or a heart attack— scientists don't have a full biological understanding of why the kidney injury is happening.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Team finds a promising medication for sleep apnea

Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

ALS patients' own cells may provide a safe pathway to slow or halt progression

Removing ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients' own dysfunctional cells, fixing them, then putting them back in patients' bodies is a safe, well tolerated process that has been shown to slow or halt disease progression in a small number of patients, according to a study by the Houston Methodist Research Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Widespread dysregulation of metabolism in type 2 diabetes

Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy