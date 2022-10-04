A Hackensack Meridian Health doctor and bioethicist explores the difficulties of decision-making for surgeons in a new article in the New England Journal of Medicine. Making clinical decisions based on how a patient appears to a surgeon may be subject to "ableist" biases. A doctor's subjective "eyeball test" might make assumptions about a patient's quality of life and influence whether or not a patient is offered a surgical procedure, writes Charles Binkley, M.D., FACS, HEC-C, the director of Bioethics for the health network's Central Region, and also an associate professor of Surgery at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, one of the paper's authors.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO