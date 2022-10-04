ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

The adult brain has the potential to partially recover from inherited blindness, study finds

A discovery about how some visually impaired adults could start to see offers a new vision of the brain's possibilities. The finding that the adult brain has the potential to partially recover from inherited blindness comes from a collaboration between researchers in the University of California, Irvine School of Biological Sciences and the School of Medicine. Their paper appears in Current Biology.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How nonlinear ultrasound can be used to create vibrations in an ordinary medical needle

The technology of medical needles has not changed dramatically in 150 years. In his doctoral research, Emanuele Perra explored if nonlinear ultrasound can be used to overcome the limitations of currently used medical needles, such as the pain experienced by patients, inaccuracy and variable quality of needle samples. The study follows on from previous research into the use of ultrasound.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover protein partners that could heal heart muscle

Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have made a significant advance in the promising field of cellular reprogramming and organ regeneration, and the discovery could play a major role in future medicines to heal damaged hearts. In a study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, scientists at the...
MedicalXpress

Third vaccine dose ensures longer protection against COVID-19

In anticipation of the new wave of COVID-19, Estonia has started to administer the fourth vaccine dose, but many people have not received the third dose yet. A recent study shows that after the third vaccination, the antibody count in the body persists at a higher level than after the second dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Research provides critical information about size and growth speed of gliomas

An important new clue for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been identified in research led by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The study, published in the journal Science, provides a rare window into the biological changes behind glioma development.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

3D map reveals DNA organization within human retina cells

National Eye Institute researchers mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin, the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell's nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study is published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Bioethicist explores ethics of 'eyeball test' and algorithms in surgery decision-making

A Hackensack Meridian Health doctor and bioethicist explores the difficulties of decision-making for surgeons in a new article in the New England Journal of Medicine. Making clinical decisions based on how a patient appears to a surgeon may be subject to "ableist" biases. A doctor's subjective "eyeball test" might make assumptions about a patient's quality of life and influence whether or not a patient is offered a surgical procedure, writes Charles Binkley, M.D., FACS, HEC-C, the director of Bioethics for the health network's Central Region, and also an associate professor of Surgery at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, one of the paper's authors.
MedicalXpress

Novel technique reveals surprising way to suppress tumor cells

By analyzing key enzymes in a new way, an international team led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine has discovered how a well-known signaling molecule can either stimulate or suppress tumor growth depending on where it's produced. The work, published Sept. 27 in Cell Reports, reveals a new aspect of tumor cell biology, and points to a promising strategy for treating many types of cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study discovers a class of meditative practices that produces different effects from mindfulness-related meditation

Mindfulness studies have long dominated our understanding of the neurobiology of meditation, with practitioners of mindfulness-related meditation taught to be vigilant of the content of their thoughts so as to experience relaxation and stress reduction to improve attention and focus. A recent study led by Associate Professor Maria Kozhevnikov from...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

Researchers find link between immune cells' closest neighbors and survival time in patients with pancreatic cancer

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Smartphones show promise as electronic stethoscopes

A mobile phone app which records a user's heartbeat could pave the way for doctors to monitor cardiac patients remotely, new research suggests. In a study led by King's and Maastricht University, researchers analyzed more than 5,000 heart sound recordings captured on the "Echoes" app and ruled the quality was good enough it could be used by the general population.
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Team finds a promising medication for sleep apnea

Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

50 years of ethics: Scientists navigate an increasingly challenging field

It was a breakthrough discovery: a protein that cuts DNA at precise points, leaving overhanging sticky ends ready to glom onto a matching partner. Using the protein, researchers could cut and paste genetic sequences from one species into another as easily as a word processing program can rejigger a sentence.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study shows novel agent can overcome immune dysfunction in cancer

A collaborative effort between investigators at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) in Havana, Cuba, has revealed a new strategy for correcting immune dysfunction in cancer patients. Findings from this research, which involved both laboratory studies and an early-phase clinical trial, show that a novel immune modulator known as VSSP can significantly reduce myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) among individuals with advanced kidney cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New COVID test promises an alternative to rapid antigen tests

A new type of COVID test is set to be available from November for Australians to use at home. It promises an alternative to rapid antigen tests (RATs), which we're familiar with. It also promises a faster and more convenient option than PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests performed in a lab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Patient belief about success of antibiotics tied to appendicitis outcomes

Positive patient beliefs about the likely success of antibiotics for appendicitis are associated with a lower risk for appendectomy, according to research published online Oct. 5 in JAMA Surgery. David R. Flum, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Comparison of...
