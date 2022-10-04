Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Sussex; Warren FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING It is after sunrise, and temperatures continue to warm into the upper 30s. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will expire at 8 am.
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING It is after sunrise, and temperatures continue to warm into the upper 30s. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will expire at 8 am.
