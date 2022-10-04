Notice of Date Registrar of Voters office will conduct the Logic and Accuracy Test of the Ballot Tabulation Computer & Software November 8, 2022, General Election. would like to inform voters that pursuant to regulations of the California State Commission on Voting Machines and Vote Tabulating Devices, a Logic and Accuracy Test will be conducted for the ballot tabulation computer and software to be used for the November 8, 2022, General Election.

LAKEPORT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO