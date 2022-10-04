Read full article on original website
Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
3.7 Trillion SHIB Moved to Exchanges This Week as SHIB Game Soars to Top 20 in App Store
Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"
Here's How Much LUNC Has Been Burned in Recent Days: Details
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Gives Reason for Interest in Bitcoin: Details
Couple find gold coins under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000
More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family were known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in...
Update: BNB Chain Announces Further Steps After 100 Million Hack
Following tonight's events, the BNB Chain team presented a lengthy post, called Ecosystem Update, which aimed to decide with the community on the future steps of the BNB ecosystem. Starting with an apology, the post announces the initiation of an on-chain governance vote to decide a number of issues, including...
Bitcoin's Real Value Is Far Below Current Spot Price, Here's Why
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9
100 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Whale After This Major Milestone of SHIB
Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries
Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts. The main selling point of the new card is the...
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September
Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
Cardano Founder Says XRP Should Be Regulated as Commodity, Here’s Why
Cardano Now Offers New Kind of Lending and Borrowing, Already Live on Testnet
Cardano-based Liqwid Labs has recently shared an exciting announcement on the newly developed peer-2-pool lending and borrowing solution. The new feature is already live on Cardano's preview testnet. The new solution utilizes the custom-built Liqwid Smart Contract that ensures custody, escrow and settlement between suppliers and borrowers. The collateral asset...
Here's Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, slipped to an intraday low of $19,716 on the Bitstamp exchange after the U.S. Labor Department reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth. The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, beating analysts' estimate of 255,000. In the meantime, the unemployment rate fell back to 3.5%, which is below...
XRP Goes Through Successful Breakout, Next Target Is Set: Crypto Market Review, October 6
XRP Records Highest Network Growth for First Time in Three Months
Next Bitcoin Bull Run Might Soon Kick Off, Analyst Says
Celsius Executives Withdrew Tens of Millions of Dollars Ahead of Bankruptcy
Celsius bosses withdrew a total of $30 million of crypto from the popular lending platform right before it went bust, according to a Thursday report that cites recent court documents. As reported by U.Today, the Financial Times initially revealed that Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky had withdrawn a total of $10...
Here’s How Binance Bridge Attacker Pulled Off $566 Million Hack
Earlier today, attackers reportedly managed to steal 2 million BNB tokens (roughly $566 million) from the Binance Bridge. On Twitter, Paradigm researcher @samczsun explained that he initially thought that Venus Protocol had suffered another hack. However, it later turned out that the attacker actually deposited $200 million into the protocol.
