Roadwork has begun at Chino Hills Parkway between Ramona Avenue and the northbound SR-71 on-ramp and will be ongoing through early 2023. The Chino Hills Parkway road improvements are being overseen by the City of Chino as a condition of the Prologis Development (located on Yorba and Eucalyptus). The City of Chino Traffic Division is actively monitoring the intersection and adjusting the timing of traffic signals to improve traffic flow and congestion.

CHINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO