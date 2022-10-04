Read full article on original website
“Sad and Shameful”: Cardano Founder Slams XRP Community for Spreading Conspiracies About Him
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently voiced his frustration with the XRP community in a recent tweet, claiming that he doesn’t want to engage with its members anymore. Hoskinson accused XRP fans of spreading “conspiracies” about him after they started tweeting about “digging dirt” on the Input Output boss.
Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9
Ripple Co-founder Says Why He Admires Charles Hoskinson
The co-founder and the executive chairman of Ripple, Chris Larsen, stated why he admires the creation of Cardano despite the small dispute the developer had with the XRP community shortly after giving an interview. In his most recent speech, Charles Hoskinson was asked to give his opinion on the most...
Here's Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, slipped to an intraday low of $19,716 on the Bitstamp exchange after the U.S. Labor Department reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth. The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, beating analysts' estimate of 255,000. In the meantime, the unemployment rate fell back to 3.5%, which is below...
Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details
Cardano Is Not Ghostchain in Any Way After Breaking Record in Number of Transactions This Year
The common "Cardano is a ghostchain" narrative that was launched by Ethereum maxis a few weeks back might not be the most accurate thing in the world, considering the number of transactions the network saw this year. According to Cardano Blockchain Insights, 25% of all transactions on the network have...
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September
Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Gives Reason for Interest in Bitcoin: Details
Here's Why This Week Could Be Disruptive for Cryptocurrency Markets
The past few weeks on the cryptocurrency market were relatively calm as the lack of financial-related events allowed some assets to enter short-term local recovery rallies. However, next week, investors should brace themselves for an upcoming volatility spike and here is why. FOMC, CPI, PPI and more. In only one...
Cardano Founder Says XRP Should Be Regulated as Commodity, Here’s Why
Cardano Distributed 16,164 ADA to 217 in Only One Transaction, Here's How
Founder of Cardano and IOG, mathematician and crypto billionaire Charles Hoskinson, has shared a screenshot of a successful major transaction made via Cardano's extended UTXO model. He boasted that 16,164 ADA tokens were distributed to 217 holders in a single transaction. The fee for it was as little as 0.78173...
SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Is Ripple Ready?
The global SWIFT payment and messaging network is set to switch to the ISO 20022 standard this November, according to a report by London-based business media outlet Financial News. According to the report, roughly 11,000 banks will be able to use the new message format. American banking giant JPMorgan believes...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 8
Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries
Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts. The main selling point of the new card is the...
BTC and ETC Price Analysis for October 7
XRP Goes Through Successful Breakout, Next Target Is Set: Crypto Market Review, October 6
Can Cardano DApps Reach ETH as Users Skyrocket?
Peter Brandt Criticizes “Arrogance” of Laser Eye Movement, John Bollinger Disagrees
Next Bitcoin Bull Run Might Soon Kick Off, Analyst Says
