Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta backs White for place in England squad
(Reuters) – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Ben White to make a late bid for a place in the England squad at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, saying the defender is “ready to make that step.”. White, who has played at right back for Arsenal...
Soccer-European champions England earn 2-1 win over the U.S. at Wembley
(Reuters) – An early goal by Lauren Hemp and a penalty from Georgia Stanway helped European champions England beat World champions United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday in a test for both sides ahead of next year’s World Cup. Hemp tapped the ball...
Soccer-Jack Leslie awarded honorary cap 97 years after England call-up
(Reuters) – Jack Leslie, the first Black player to be called up for England, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association (FA) having been denied an appearance for the national team because of his heritage. Leslie, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth...
Soccer-Fan dies in Argentina, match abandoned as players forced off due to tear gas
(Reuters) – A soccer fan died in Argentina and the match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors was abandoned on Thursday after tear gas fired by police outside the venue drifted into the stadium and made it difficult for players and spectators to breathe. The circumstances surrounding the...
Motor racing-Alpine sign Gasly alongside Ocon for 2023 in all-French line-up
SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) -Frenchman Pierre Gasly will join compatriot Esteban Ocon in a race-winning line up at Renault-owned Alpine next season with Dutchman Nyck de Vries stepping up to replace him at AlphaTauri, the two Formula One teams said on Saturday. Gasly, 26, will fill the seat vacated by double...
