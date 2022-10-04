ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

104.1 WIKY

Soccer-European champions England earn 2-1 win over the U.S. at Wembley

(Reuters) – An early goal by Lauren Hemp and a penalty from Georgia Stanway helped European champions England beat World champions United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday in a test for both sides ahead of next year’s World Cup. Hemp tapped the ball...
SOCCER
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Jack Leslie awarded honorary cap 97 years after England call-up

(Reuters) – Jack Leslie, the first Black player to be called up for England, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association (FA) having been denied an appearance for the national team because of his heritage. Leslie, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth...
SOCCER
