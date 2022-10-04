ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

By ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBEMN_0iL7dqrt00

LYMAN, Ukraine — (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday following their comrades' retreat that marked the latest defeat for Moscow even as Russia's upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of Ukrainian regions on Tuesday.

Russian troops pulled back from Lyman over the weekend to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces. The city's liberation gave Ukraine a key vantage point for pressing its offensive deeper into Russian-held territories.

The Ukrainian military collected the bodies of their comrades after fierce battles for control of Lyman, a key logistics and transport hub, but did not immediately remove those of the Russians.

“We fight for our land, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high price,” said a Ukrainian soldier who goes by the nom de guerre Rud.

Lyman residents emerged from basements where they had hidden during the battle for control of the city and built bonfires for cooking. The city has had no water, electricity or gas since May.

A 85-year-old, who identified herself by her name and patronymic, Valentyna Kuzmichna, recalled a recent explosion nearby.

“I was standing in the hall, about 5 meters away, when it boomed," she said. "God forbid, now I can’t hear well.”

The Russian forces launched more missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces pressed their counteroffensives in the east and the south.

Several missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, damaging its infrastructure and causing power cuts. Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said one person was killed and at least two others, including a 9-year-old girl, were wounded.

In the south, four civilians were injured when Russian missiles struck the city of Nikopol.

After reclaiming control of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian forces pushed further east and may have gone as far as the border of the neighboring Luhansk region as they advance toward Kreminna, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in its latest analysis of the combat situation.

On Monday, Ukrainian forces also scored significant gains in the south, raising flags over the villages of Arkhanhelske, Myroliubivka, Khreshchenivka, Mykhalivka and Novovorontsovka.

The Ukrainian successes in the east and the south came even as Russia moved to absorb four Ukrainian regions amid the fighting there.

The upper house of Russian parliament, the Federation Council, voted Tuesday to ratify treaties to make the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.

The lower house had quickly rubber-stamped the accession pacts after last week's Kremlin-orchestrated annexation “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed as illegal and fraudulent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to quickly endorse the annexation treaties.

Russia’s moves to incorporate the Ukrainian regions have been done so hastily that even the exact borders of the territories being absorbed were unclear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Donetsk and Luhansk are joining Russia with the same administrative borders that existed before a conflict erupted there in 2014 between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. He said the borders of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are still undecided.

But a senior Russian lawmaker offered a different view. Pavel Krasheninnikov said Zaporizhzhia will be absorbed within its “administrative borders,” meaning Moscow plans to incorporate parts of the region still under Kyiv’s control. He said similar logic will apply to Kherson, but that Russia will include two districts of the neighboring Mykolaiv region that are now occupied by Russia.

___

Schreck reported from Kyiv.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea

KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian authorities said that a truck bomb on Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia — a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The attack on...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
WSOC Charlotte

Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land

The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. The Kyrgyz defense ministry did not specify the reason for cancelling the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17 as Zelensky condemns ‘absolute evil’

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded after Russian missiles hit residential blocks and houses in an overnight attack condemned as “absolute evil” by Ukraine’s president.The missiles struck buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four regions that Russia announced it had annexed this month following illegal referendums. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.At least one tower block caved in after the missile strike – completely destroying several storeys of apartments. Around 20 houses and numerous highrise buildings also suffered damage.More than 40 people have been hospitalised as a result of the attack,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — The couple cowered under a blanket in the early hours of Sunday when they heard missiles headed again for their city, which has suffered repeated barrages as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle for control of territory Moscow has illegally annexed. “There was one...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’ after only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump DC rally

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luhansk#Liberation#Ukraine War Military#Ukrainian#Russians#The Nom De Guerre Rud
WSOC Charlotte

'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century.
MUSEUMS
WSOC Charlotte

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week....
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

Org. of American States boss faces probe over relationship

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing an internal investigation into allegations he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer that may have violated the organization's code of ethics, The Associated Press has learned. News of the probe into a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WSOC Charlotte

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting, fueling concerns that in the coming years units around the country may not meet military requirements for overseas and other deployments. For individual states, which rely on their Guard...
MILITARY
WSOC Charlotte

EXPLAINER: Fewer people cross Mediterranean; many still die

ROME — (AP) — The back-to-back shipwrecks of migrant smuggling boats off Greece has once again put the spotlight on the dangers of the Mediterranean migration route, the risks migrants and refugees are willing to take and the political infighting that has thwarted a safe European response to people fleeing war, poverty and climate change.
SPAIN
WSOC Charlotte

Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The settlement marks a rare case of compensation...
MIDDLE EAST
WSOC Charlotte

Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany

BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left party won a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, projections showed. Scholz's Social Democrats, whose nationwide polling has been...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

Austria's president set to win 2nd term without runoff vote

VIENNA — (AP) — Austria’s liberal president was on course to win a second six-year term outright Sunday, avoiding a runoff vote after a campaign in which he portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times, projections showed. Projections for ORF public television and the Austria...
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy