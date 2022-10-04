Penn State football stayed put at No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions enjoyed a much-needed bye week, while other teams across the county battled it out on the gridiron. Each top-10 team won, but it didn’t come without its fair share of drama. Unranked Texas A&M came close to knocking off No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and Indiana kept its game close with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO