Onward State
Penn State Football Stays At No. 10 In AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football stayed put at No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions enjoyed a much-needed bye week, while other teams across the county battled it out on the gridiron. Each top-10 team won, but it didn’t come without its fair share of drama. Unranked Texas A&M came close to knocking off No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and Indiana kept its game close with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Dynamic In 7-5 Win Over Canisius
Penn State men’s hockey (2-0-0) shut down Canisius (0-2-0) on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena by a comfortable margin of 7-5. The Nittany Lions had six different goal scorers on the night, as they controlled the game’s offense and energy en route to a series win. How...
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Hockey Falls To No. 6 Colgate 2-1 In Final Minute
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (2-4) lost to No. 6 Colgate (5-0) on a goal with one minute remaining on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena. This win completed the two-game sweep for the Raiders. Penn State’s offense was nearly silent for two periods, recording just nine shots. The...
Onward State
No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets
No.13 Penn State women’s volleyball (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) lost to No. 6 Ohio State (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten) in five sets (25-17, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22, 15-11) Friday in Columbus. Despite a valiant effort in the last two sets, the Nittany Lions dropped their third Big Ten match of the season. Penn State outside hitter Kashauna Williams put on a clinic with 20 kills on the night in the losing effort.
Onward State
Evaluating Sean Clifford’s Season So Far
For many Penn State fans, watching Sean Clifford is a quarterback Rorschach test. Depending on who you ask, his season has either been an improvement or a liability waiting to expose itself. Those who pine for Drew Allar will overlook Clifford’s high points, such as his game-winning drive against Purdue....
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Stuns No. 4 Iowa In 2-1 Overtime Victory
No. 5 Penn State field hockey (9-2, 4-1 Big Ten) took down No. 4 Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday night in a thriller under the lights. Goals from Anna Simon and Sophia Gladieux secured the Nittany Lions’ first win over the Hawkeyes since 2018, as the team continues to solidify itself as one of the best in the country.
Onward State
Kevin Wall’s Goal Ranked No. 9 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays
Penn State men’s hockey secured a home series sweep over Canisius in its season-opening weekend, winning 5-2 Friday and 7-5 Saturday. Saturday’s game saw senior forward Kevin Wall score an incredible goal in the third period. Not only did the score improve the Nittany Lions’ advantage to 6-2, but it also landed Wall on SportsCenter’s Top 10 at the No. 9 position.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops To Host Second Annual ‘Shrews’ Slamma Jamma’ October 26
“Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” is back for year two, folks. To get the student body in gear for the upcoming basketball season, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Penn State men’s basketball team are hosting the “Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” event for the second year in a row, the team announced on Thursday. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on October 26 at the East Halls basketball court.
