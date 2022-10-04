ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Michael Heseltine
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
MyWabashValley.com

Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. The birthplace of The Beatles beat Glasgow, Scotland, the other U.K. finalist. In...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy