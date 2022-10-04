Read full article on original website
Onward State
No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets
No.13 Penn State women’s volleyball (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) lost to No. 6 Ohio State (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten) in five sets (25-17, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22, 15-11) Friday in Columbus. Despite a valiant effort in the last two sets, the Nittany Lions dropped their third Big Ten match of the season. Penn State outside hitter Kashauna Williams put on a clinic with 20 kills on the night in the losing effort.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Dynamic In 7-5 Win Over Canisius
Penn State men’s hockey (2-0-0) shut down Canisius (0-2-0) on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena by a comfortable margin of 7-5. The Nittany Lions had six different goal scorers on the night, as they controlled the game’s offense and energy en route to a series win. How...
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Stuns No. 4 Iowa In 2-1 Overtime Victory
No. 5 Penn State field hockey (9-2, 4-1 Big Ten) took down No. 4 Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday night in a thriller under the lights. Goals from Anna Simon and Sophia Gladieux secured the Nittany Lions’ first win over the Hawkeyes since 2018, as the team continues to solidify itself as one of the best in the country.
Onward State
Evaluating Sean Clifford’s Season So Far
For many Penn State fans, watching Sean Clifford is a quarterback Rorschach test. Depending on who you ask, his season has either been an improvement or a liability waiting to expose itself. Those who pine for Drew Allar will overlook Clifford’s high points, such as his game-winning drive against Purdue....
Onward State
Kevin Wall’s Goal Ranked No. 9 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays
Penn State men’s hockey secured a home series sweep over Canisius in its season-opening weekend, winning 5-2 Friday and 7-5 Saturday. Saturday’s game saw senior forward Kevin Wall score an incredible goal in the third period. Not only did the score improve the Nittany Lions’ advantage to 6-2, but it also landed Wall on SportsCenter’s Top 10 at the No. 9 position.
Onward State
Things To Do This Bye Weekend In State College
Chances are Penn State football has become your only personality trait this fall, but alas, it’s a bye weekend. Besides sleeping in and detoxing your liver, there’s plenty to do in and around State College this weekend. Between festivals, fall activities, and watching other sports games, there’s something...
Onward State
Day: October 7, 2022
Penn State's new transfers, Ashton Calder and Ture Linden, were instrumental in the team's 5-2 defeat of Canisius. No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets. By Mara McKeon. 10/7/22 9:28 pm. The Nittany Lions dropped their third conference matchup of the...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops To Host Second Annual ‘Shrews’ Slamma Jamma’ October 26
“Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” is back for year two, folks. To get the student body in gear for the upcoming basketball season, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Penn State men’s basketball team are hosting the “Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” event for the second year in a row, the team announced on Thursday. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on October 26 at the East Halls basketball court.
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking for alleged deer poacher
Allenwood, Pa. — Someone illegally shot a white-tail deer in Union County, and now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information. The deer was found along Route 44 in Gregg Township near the Allenwood federal penitentiary. The game warden says the deer was shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 with a small caliber firearm. Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northcentral Region at 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. You may also report online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
therecord-online.com
Friday crash details near Lock Haven released
CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say the driver sustained what were believed to be minor injuries when his tanker truck overturned Friday on the Route 220 south entrance ramp off Paul Mack Boulevard. The spill tied up traffic for some time as a hazmat unit was called in as part of the cleanup.
4 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
abc23.com
Wanted Altoona Man in Custody
Authorities in Blair County say a wanted Altoona man, who was accused of stealing a car early Monday morning and then fleeing from police on foot across Interstate 99, is now in custody. Altoona police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler was arrested Monday evening in Duncansville. Authorities say Pfahler had attempted...
WJAC TV
Police searching for missing Altoona woman
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Police in Blair County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Altoona woman. Authorities say 24-year-old Christy Buckreis was last seen leaving her residence, located along the 1100 block of 11th Street, around noon on Sunday, October 2. Buckreis is described as...
Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake
Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
WJAC TV
Pleasant Gap man sentenced after police find 3 children living in 'deplorable' conditions
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Pleasant Gap man, who police say was helping to take care of three kids in a home that was described as having deplorable and dangerous living conditions, is facing more jail time. Ryan Diricco was sentenced in Centre County court Monday from an...
Pa. man says he robbed bank to stay in prison, not be an imposition to family
WILLIAMSPORT – A 60-year-old man says he robbed a bank in Lycoming County so he would remain in jail and not burden the family with whom he has not had contact in 30 years with his medical bills. Robert A. Jones, after pleading guilty to a robbery charge Monday,...
Man suffers broken jaw after being punched while shopping
Williamsport, Pa. — A man was punched so hard while he was shopping, it broke his jaw in two places, according to police. The victim told police he "saw stars" moments after David Evans Braxton, 48, of Williamsport sucker punched him while in the Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue on Sept. 22, police said. Although Braxton was yelling at him after the assault, the accuser told police had trouble understanding what Braxton was saying. ...
