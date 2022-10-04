The Blue Oval is currently in the beginning stages of its pivot toward electrification, a massive endeavor that has the automaker allocating at least $50 billion towards producing a roster of fully electric vehicles. By the end of 2026, the automaker expects to be capable of producing two million electric vehicles per year, which is around the same time those automobiles are expected to become profitable. Before then, it is extremely likely that we’ll see The Blue Oval’s EV roster get filled out with new products, but at this point information is scant about what that vehicle will be, be it an all-new vehicle or an electric version of an existing nameplate. However, a Ford exec provided a major clue about the next EV coming out, and it just might be a fully electric Ford Explorer, per CarsGuide.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO