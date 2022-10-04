Read full article on original website
2022 Ford Maverick Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
The 2022 Ford Maverick is currently nearing the end of its production run after a slightly extended session designed to churn out more examples, so The Blue Oval can fulfil as many orders as possible. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain crisis prevented the automaker from producing as many as it could, so it is scrambling to make up for lost time. Despite the imminent switchover to the 2023 model, the company decided to introduce a new change to the lineup that impacts one of the two keys included with certain models, likely as a way to deliver as many pickups as possible.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage In Robin’s Egg Blue: Gallery
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition was introduced back in August, bringing a retro two-tone paint scheme inspired by the SUV’s first generation liveries to the Bronco family. Ford Authority has spied several vehicles wearing these special Heritage Edition models recently, including one painted in Yellowstone Metallic and a Heritage Limited in Peak Blue, representing two of the three colors exclusive to the Heritage lineup. Now, we’ve spied a Bronco Sport Heritage wearing the third color – Robin’s Egg Blue.
Ford Bronco Brand Heads To 2022 Rebelle Rally With Three Teams
The Ford Bronco Sport is headed for its third year of competition in 2022 Rebelle Rally, is a grueling off-road race for women that does not allow modern navigation methods. Competitors must rely on a provided map, a compass and a roadbook to make it to the end. The Blue Oval looks to continue its winning performance and take on a “three-peat” victory in X-Cross Bone Stock class as it stares down this year’s event with three Ford Bronco teams ready to roll, a roster that includes a lot of familiar faces.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve With Jet Package: On Road Photos
The refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair brought quite a few changes to the luxury crossover, such as revised exterior styling, an updated interior, and the deletion of optional turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine. The veil was pulled off in mid-September, Ford Authority recently spotted a Grand Touring at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. Now, our photographers have spotted the new compact luxury crossover out on the road – a Lincoln Corsair Reserve with the Jet Appearance Package.
Ford Stock Up Nine Percent During Week Of October 3rd – October 7th, 2022
The value of Ford stock increased during the October 3rd, 2022 – October 7th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.20, which represented a nine percent bump, or $1.00 per share jump in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $11.20. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
Next Ford EV Is An ‘Explorer-type’ Vehicle: Report
The Blue Oval is currently in the beginning stages of its pivot toward electrification, a massive endeavor that has the automaker allocating at least $50 billion towards producing a roster of fully electric vehicles. By the end of 2026, the automaker expects to be capable of producing two million electric vehicles per year, which is around the same time those automobiles are expected to become profitable. Before then, it is extremely likely that we’ll see The Blue Oval’s EV roster get filled out with new products, but at this point information is scant about what that vehicle will be, be it an all-new vehicle or an electric version of an existing nameplate. However, a Ford exec provided a major clue about the next EV coming out, and it just might be a fully electric Ford Explorer, per CarsGuide.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept: Live Photo Gallery
In the recent past, FoMoCo’s Lincoln has released a handful of concept vehicles, such as the Lincoln Aviator Concept from 2018 and the more recent Lincoln Zephyr Reflection Concept. Earlier this year, Ford design chief, Anthony Lo, expressed a desire to release more concept vehicles across The Blue Oval’s brands, echoed in CEO Jim Farley’s call for Lincoln to show off more advanced tech. Enter the Lincoln Model L100 concept, an all-electric and autonomous concept unveiled in digital render form in August. Ford Authority was able to check out the real-life version of the concept vehicle at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, and we’re bringing you the live photo gallery here.
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
Ford Expedition Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In October 2022
A Ford Expedition incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months during October 2022 in certain markets. Ford Expedition incentives during October 2022 vary by market. As such, we’re listing the largest observed offers in four major U.S. markets:. New York City: 3.9 percent APR for 60 months.
Ford Mustang Sales Fall To Challenger, Outsell Camaro In Q3 2022
Ford Mustang sales increased in the United States and Brazil during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Mustang deliveries totaled 10,354 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 14 percent compared to 9,115 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the...
Ford Focusing On Quality Amidst Supply Issues, Says CEO
Ford has been called out for issues with vehicle quality in the past, prompting the automaker to take steps toward ensuring the excellence of its products. These efforts have included appointing former J.D. Power Vice President Josh Halliburton as its new director of quality, a decision that was made by Ford CEO Jim Farley to bring a new set of eyes to improve product quality. The Blue Oval remains optimistic that these quality issues will soon subside, and it will certainly remain a top priority at the company, even if that means slowing down the delivery of its vehicles during a historic vehicle shortage.
Ford To Build Research And Innovation Hub In Atlanta
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Ford to allow many of its salaried, non-location-dependent employees to begin working from home. Despite The Blue Oval’s efforts to coax these employees back into the office, many have opted to continue working remotely, with as many as 70 percent of them admitting that they have no desire to return to the office. Despite this, Ford still sees a need for office space in various parts of the U.S. for research and development purposes. Recently, the automaker turned its attention to Atlanta, according to a recent report from Atlanta Business Chronicle.
