Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
Grief and Shock Over Thailand Attack on 'Tiny Angels' at Preschool
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Social media in Thailand was awash with grief and anger on Friday over the killing of 34 people, including 23 children, at the hands of a former policeman who rampaged through a preschool daycare centre before killing his own wife and child. An opposition politician said the...
TotalEnergies Says It Is Ready to Hold Wage Talks in October
PARIS (Reuters) - French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. "TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French people...
Pope Slams Treatment of Migrants as 2 Italians Become Saints
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Francis departed from...
No Sign That Foreign State Was Behind German Rail Sabotage - Police
BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said it had not excluded political motives in the suspected sabotage of communication cables on Germany's rail network on Saturday but that there was no sign of any involvement by a foreign state or terrorism. A spokesperson for the Berlin criminal police bureau said on...
Migrants Face Tougher Times in Meloni's Italy
ROME (Reuters) - Life is tough for asylum seekers in Italy - most are denied refugee status, barred from legal employment and, polls suggest, face discrimination. Now things look set to get even worse. Fresh from her election victory, Giorgia Meloni is expected to become prime minister later this month...
Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
Thailand Killer: Police Depict a Man Stressed by Job Loss, Money and Family Troubles
UTHAI SAWANG, Thailand (Reuters) - The ex-policeman who went on a killing spree at a Thai daycare centre had risen quickly through the ranks of the police force in the capital, before a transfer to the provinces led to his use of drugs, and an abrupt halt to his career, police said.
Colombia Reaches Deal to Buy Land From Cattle Ranchers
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government has reached a deal with cattle farmers to buy 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land, earmarked for poor rural farmers to push agrarian reform aimed at boosting food production and tackling poverty, the minister of agriculture said on Friday. "We've reached total agreement,...
Exclusive-U.S. Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst
OSLO/PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on...
