Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win
Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants' 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay's international debut
Fans excited for home playoff game as Phillies head to NLDS
Saturday night's win means Philadelphia will host a postseason baseball game for the first time in a decade.
Why the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl window is now closed
A trip to London to face the New York Giants should have been a get-right game for the Green Bay
