How A.I. Could Help Replace Third-Party Cookies
If your business advertises on the internet, big changes are headed your way. Google is planning to eliminate third-party cookies by 2024, meaning advertisers will no longer be able to use the snippets of code that reveal sites users are visiting, save shopping cart information, and serve targeted advertisements. Google...
A Simple Way to Show Your Customers You're Serious About Sustainability
In a growing number of markets, business owners need to show customers that they’re serious about sustainability. Given the challenges in demonstrating outcomes that could take years or decades to materialize, one key is to demonstrate sincerity of intent, acknowledging the limits of any efforts and showing evidence of investing in improving those efforts. But sincere strategies are weighed down by the complexity of their messaging. So this time I’ll focus on simplicity: Show off the simplest, most consumer-relevant and -relatable tactics first. Later, if relevant, smaller companies and startups can handhold customers through more complicated concepts like carbon neutrality.
How A.I. Could Help You Craft The Perfect Media Pitch
Getting a media outlet to tell the world about your company's unique product or service can often feel like an exercise in futility. According to a study from PR company Propel, journalists responded only to an average of 3.25 percent of the pitches they received during Q2 2022. But what if you could run a program to algorithmically figure out which journalists are most likely to take an interest?
How to Recession Proof Your Business
With an imminent recession looming, and a labor shortage still favoring applicants, it’s a challenging time for hiring managers and positions of leadership. Strategies for retention, boosting the skills of committed employees, and careful talent acquisition will help to make this time easier. If you’re leading your company’s hiring...
As Employee Expectations Shift, Management Styles Should Too
The 2020s have been extremely tough on much of the work force. After two years of weathering a pandemic, mass shootings, racial unrest, and a deeply divided nation across socioeconomic, geographic, and generational lines. People are exhausted. Workers have said that they want purpose, belonging, psychological safety, and flexibility, and...
