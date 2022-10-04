Read full article on original website
Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land
Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Vladimir Putin’s health is ‘dramatically deteriorating’ & his ‘secret conditions have impacted his judgement in Ukraine’
VLADIMIR Putin's heath is "dramatically deteriorating" and his secret conditions have impacted his judgement over Ukraine, it is claimed. Political analyst Valery Solovey - whose earlier claims about the Kremlin leader's poor health were denied - alleges that Putin’s secret medical conditions have impacted on his judgment on the war.
Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week
A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
Chilling words of Russian torturer who asked me if I wanted ‘quick death or beautiful death’, says Brit POW Aiden Aslin
A BRIT captured by the Russians in Ukraine today details his remarkable five-month survival fight — and how his captors said his death could either be “quick” or “beautiful”. In his first interview since being freed this week, brave Aiden Aslin, 28, tells The Sun...
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
Putin 'wants to take the world with him when he dies' and 'the decision about using tactical nukes has already been made', says political expert behind claims over Vladimir's health
Vladimir Putin wants to take the world with him when he dies, and has already taken the decision to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an 'expert' on his 'failing health' has said. Political scientist Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations [MGIMO], made the...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Russia's secret expenses top $110 billion as the Kremlin continues to obscure the costs of its war in Ukraine
Russia is obscuring roughly a quarter of its budget for 2023, according to Bloomberg. A draft of its 2023 spending plan includes about 6.5 trillion rubles, or $112 billion, in unspecified spending. The Kremlin continues to further hide its spending and economic data as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews
The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
You can run but you can't hide: Russian tank tries to lay low…only for drone to obliterate it with bombs – as Ukraine says nearby troops are surrendering
This is the moment a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian tank in the south of the country, as Putin's military continues to suffer punishing losses. Video captured on Friday in the Kherson region shows the drone dropping at least six bombs on the tank after it tried to hide in the corner of a field.
Pranksters called the son of one of Putin's closest allies and told him he is being enlisted in the army — but he refused
Putin announced plans for a partial mobilization that immediately drafts 300,000 reservists. Pranksters called up the son of a top Kremlin official and said he had been enlisted in the army. Dmitry Peskov's son said he did not intend to go and will resolve the issue "on a different level."
Russian occupation forces apparently executed an elderly Ukrainian man who relatives say was just out collecting pinecones, watchdog reports
Russian occupation forces apparently executed three men in Kharkiv, Ukraine, per Human Rights Watch. One of the dead was a 76-year-old man who disappeared while out collecting pinecones for a fire. HRW's Belkis Willie said such "brutal killings" were a window into life "under Russian occupation." Russian occupation forces appear...
After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
What retired colonel says could be a 'game changer' for Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains the significance of Russian forces retreating from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east.
A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years
Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
Ukraine Situation Report: ‘Army’ Larger Than Russia’s Invasion Force Likely Fled Mobilization
Russia’s plan to call-up 300,000 draftees managed to mobilize an army of citizens to flee the country. More Russians have likely fled their country in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization plans than made up the entire force massed to invade Ukraine seven months ago, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
