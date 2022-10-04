ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin’s health is ‘dramatically deteriorating’ & his ‘secret conditions have impacted his judgement in Ukraine’

VLADIMIR Putin's heath is "dramatically deteriorating" and his secret conditions have impacted his judgement over Ukraine, it is claimed. Political analyst Valery Solovey - whose earlier claims about the Kremlin leader's poor health were denied - alleges that Putin’s secret medical conditions have impacted on his judgment on the war.
Daily Mail

Putin 'wants to take the world with him when he dies' and 'the decision about using tactical nukes has already been made', says political expert behind claims over Vladimir's health

Vladimir Putin wants to take the world with him when he dies, and has already taken the decision to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an 'expert' on his 'failing health' has said. Political scientist Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations [MGIMO], made the...
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
Business Insider

Russian occupation forces apparently executed an elderly Ukrainian man who relatives say was just out collecting pinecones, watchdog reports

Russian occupation forces apparently executed three men in Kharkiv, Ukraine, per Human Rights Watch. One of the dead was a 76-year-old man who disappeared while out collecting pinecones for a fire. HRW's Belkis Willie said such "brutal killings" were a window into life "under Russian occupation." Russian occupation forces appear...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
