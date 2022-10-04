OXFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -This year is the 281st year since the historic furnace in Oxford Township was built by Jonathan Robeson. The furnace ran, with a few years of down time, from 1741 when construction began until 1884 when it was blasted out for the final time. It is one of the three original colonial furnaces and the only to be built near the mines.

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO