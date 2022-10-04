Read full article on original website
Jake Paul Optimistic that Match with Anderson Silva Fight Can Rack Up 700,000 PPV Buys
Jake Paul has a feeling his showdown with Anderson Silva will garner him the biggest pay-per-view numbers of his nascent boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is headed for an eight-round, 180-pound cruiserweight bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
Stevenson Expects Lomachenko To Go ‘Haney Route’: He Wants Titles
Former junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson won’t begrudge Vasiliy Lomachenko for not necessarily counting him as his No. 1 option. While the two-division champion from Newark, New Jersey, is optimistic that he will eventually land a fight with the three-division titlist from Ukraine—both fighters have the same promoter in Top Rank—Stevenson understands that Lomachenko’s current goal is to win back the lightweight titles he formerly held. (Lomachenko lost his WBO and IBF 135-pound titles to Teofimo Lopez, the then IBF titleholder, in their unification match in 2020). That means, as Stevenson understands it, a Lomachenko showdown won’t happen quite that soon — not that he is complaining.
Roman Fury, Brother of Tyson, Ready For Pro Debut in Doncaster
Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Roman, is the latest Fury to enter the professional prizefighting amphitheater this weekend, as Roman debuts at the Doncaster Race Course, Yorkshire, UK. Roman is trained alongside Team Fury in Morecambe, and under the guidance of Jimmy James Harrington. The cruiserweight hope opened up on...
Shields Not Worried About The Judges in Marshall Showdown
IBF, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields is motivated to dominate her career rival, WBO champion Savannah Marshall, in their upcoming grudge match. The two will battle in an undisputed fight on October 15 at the O2 Arena in London. The anticipated clash will air on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States.
Hearn Insists Decision to Pull Eubank-Benn Was Made By Matchroom, Wasserman
Eddie Hearn says the determination to axe the scandal-laden Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn 157-pound catchweight fight came directly from him and his partners. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been in damage control ever since it was revealed earlier this week that Hearn’s client, Benn, tested positive for a performance enhancing drug, clomifene. The Daily Mail, a British news outlet, published the revelation on Wednesday, thus throwing into chaos an event that many were calling the most intriguing British boxing bout in recent memory.
Fernando Martinez: Ancajas Underrated Me, But I Surprised Everybody; Made His Day Sh!t
LOS ANGELES – Fernando Martinez reacted Thursday like a little kid unwrapping presents on Christmas morning. Finally, more than seven months after his life-changing upset of Jerwin Ancajas, Martinez was presented with his IBF junior bantamweight championship belt before a press conference at The Westin Los Angeles Airport. Martinez, the father of a 9-year-old daughter, cradled his crown and joked that it felt like he had just witnessed the birth of his second child.
Fundora: I'm The WBC Mandatory, I Earned My Spot, We'll See What Happens
Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defended his Interim-WBC super welterweight Title with a dominant and entertaining unanimous decision over Mexico’s courageous Carlos Ocampo Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs), of Coachella, Calif., fresh off a victory...
Carlos Adames: I Hope The Big Names at 160 Have The Courage To Face Me!
Carson, California - Hard-hitting contender Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) captured the vacant interim-WBC middleweight title with a vicious third-round TKO over Mexico’s Juan Macias Montiel (23-6-2, 23 KOs). “I think I’m No. 1 at middleweight and let’s hope the big names of the division have the courage to...
Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
Fernando Martinez: Now I'm Going After Chocolatito and Everyone Else at Super Flyweight
Carson, California - Argentina’s Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) retained his IBF super flyweight world championship with a hard-fought unanimous decision over former champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) in their 12-round rematch. “This was about validating the first fight,” said Martinez. “I trained very hard for this fight....
Carlos Adames Blasts Out Juan Macias Montiel in Three Rounds
CARSON, California – Carlos Adames dismantled Juan Macias Monitel in a way Saturday night that Jermall Charlo couldn’t beat the Mexican contender 15 months ago. Adames drilled Montiel with a right hook that badly hurt him late in the third round, followed up with a barrage of power punches and made referee Ray Corona stop their 12-round fight for the WBC interim middleweight title at Dignity Health Sports Park. Montiel was still standing when Corona halted their bout and protested Corona’s call.
Andy Ruiz Wants Wilder, Fury, Usyk, Joshua, and Retirement Fight in Mexico
Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz just turned 33-years-old and has three or four years left in the professional ring, with four rivals he wants to face before retirement and a dream goodbye fight at Azteca Stadium in Mexico. Andres Ruiz, father of the Destroyer, has talked with his son...
Fundora: My Sister Is Most Talented Fighter In Our Family; Will Have World Title Soon
LOS ANGELES – Sebastian Fundora cannot wait to introduce another member of his family to the boxing world. The undefeated Fundora’s younger sister, Gabriela, has been boxing since she was 6 years old and was a decorated amateur. She’ll take a step up in professional competition on her older brother’s undercard Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, where Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs, 1 NC) will meet Mexico’s Naomi Arellano Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight fight Showtime will stream on its YouTube channel.
Jose Ramirez ‘Anxious’ to Fight Top 140-Pounders, Wants Zepeda, Prograis, Taylor, Lopez
Jose Ramirez is ready to jump back into the lion’s den. The former 140-pound titlist from Avenal, California, offered an enthusiastic appraisal of his division, saying in a recent interview that as soon as he is able to, he wants to take on all the top contenders and titleholders.
Danny Garcia Believes That Being At 154 Will Force Him To Show More Of His Boxing Skills
Danny Garcia felt no need to tinker with a winning formula. When the Philadelphia native initially turned pro in 2007, his first five opponents failed to hold up to his pernicious power. As he continued to have success at 140-pounds, Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) rose his arms in triumph as fighters such as Erik Morales and Amir Khan were left motionless on the canvas.
Errol Spence Gives Assurance that Crawford Fight Is ‘Happening Next’
With speculation running rampant that one of the biggest full unification matches in boxing is in peril, one of the participants decided he needed to give anxious fans a show of confidence. Recent reports have indicated that negotiations for an undisputed welterweight showdown between WBO titlist Terence Crawford and WBA,...
Maxi Hughes Eyes Major Fight Opportunities In U.S. Following Win Over Kid Galahad
Maxi Hughes previously surfaced as an unexpected option for Ryan Garcia’s next planned fight. He and his team to revisit such plans for his next outing following his latest win. The 32-year-old southpaw from Rossington, Yorkshire eyes a big fight in the U.S. following a hard-fought, twelve-round, split decision...
Nigel Benn Defends Conor, Says ‘He’s a Clean Athlete’
Not surprisingly, Nigel Benn has come out sticking up for his embattled son. The British boxing icon came to Conor Benn’s defense Friday after it was revealed earlier this week that he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, thus scuttling what was supposed to be a generational grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. this weekend in front of a sold-out crowd at the O2 in London. It is understood that the results of the test were known to the promoters a two weeks ago.
Junior Cruzat Talks Upcoming Fight, Training With Moloney Brothers
Rising Chilean star Junior Cruzat is set for his Chilean national title fight on October 15, with the rising featherweight standout sharing a training base with brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney. Cruzat has spent a portion of his camp in Australia with the highly rated pair, and he discussed the...
Brandon Benitez Edges Can Xu, Cesar Francis Drills Francisco Armenta
On Friday, in the main event on ProBox TV, former world champion Can “Monster” Xu lost a split decision in his ring return against Brandon “Leoncito” Benitez. The scores were 96-94, 96-94 for Benitez and 97-93 for Xu. “On paper it’s an upset but the scoring,...
