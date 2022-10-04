ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OR

Are you eligible for $30 break on monthly internet bills?

By Justin Much and Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyHWF_0iL7UOGk00 1,883 households in Oregon City, Beavercreek qualify a subsidy through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Karen Linton isn't shy about working the appropriate angles to achieve a desired end.

Whether it's beseeching the her city officials about the merits of a dog park or probing into discounts she's read about for certain household expenses, Linton is game.

That's likely why she recently became one of the first Woodburn residents to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program , a federal program derived through the Federal Communications Commission and aimed at ensuring that households receive affordable internet access needed for work, school, health care and the like.

"I was the first person in Woodburn Estates to get Xfinity Internet when it became available," Linton said. "I was aware of the ACP program, and they helped me (apply) … I found out I was approved. That's $30 a month, which is wonderful for someone like me who is retired."

More than 300,000 Oregon households qualify for the federal subsidy, according to census data, including 19,000 in Clackamas County.

Comcast Director of External Communications Amy Keiter said Xfinity officials welcome inquiries about ACP. The program affords qualifying households a $30 monthly subsidy for home Internet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iL7UOGk00

FCC reports indicate that millions of Americans remain unconnected at home and the federal program includes provisions to help qualifying households one-time get discounts toward the purchase of laptop or desktop computers or tablets.

"As a society, it is imperative that we work together to help people connect to the transformative power of the internet at home," said Rebecca Brown, Comcast's Senior Director of Community Impact for Oregon/SW Washington.

"The Affordable Connectivity Program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for millions of Americans to get online for little to no cost, but connectivity is just the beginning," Brown explained. "It's critical for service providers like Comcast to continue to partner with nonprofit organizations across the country to deliver digital literacy skills training so more people can learn how to take full advantage of everything the Internet has to offer."

Who qualifies for the ACP?

A spreadsheet of data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that more than 316,000 households in Oregon would likely qualify for ACP based on income guidelines. It estimates that includes 1,728 in Oregon City and 155 in Beavercreek.

According to the FCC, a household is eligible for ACP if that household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if a member of the household meets one of certain criteria, such as participation in SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program, Federal Pell Grant and various similar programs.

An ACP website provides a list showing the federal poverty guidelines column itemizing by the number of people in a household and the household income as a guide to eligibility. Some internet providers also furnish informative links on the program.

"Connection to high-speed Internet is no longer a luxury," Brown said. "It is a daily necessity, and we are doing our part to make it accessible to everyone across the country."

ACP info online

To learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program or find out if your household is eligible, visit: www.fcc.gov/acp or affordableconnectivity.gov,

Xfinity.com/ACP or astound.com/acp .

