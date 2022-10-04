ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbor: Karla Laws has proven determination, intelligence

I am writing to share why my family is voting for Karla Laws, who is running for an Oregon City Commission seat.

Karla is my neighborhood association's chairperson, a friend and someone I admire because she strives to be the change she wants to see in the world.

In 2018, male sex offenders who had recently been released from incarceration moved into a house in our residential family neighborhood where many young children often spend time outdoors. City leaders turned a blind eye.

Along with other neighbors, Karla and I studied city codes to identify strategies to fight back. Week after week, we prepared statements and spoke at city meetings; made calls and sent emails; navigated problems with our state's sex offender registry; and more.

Karla's determination and persistence were both impressive and inspiring, and her intelligence, drive, open-mindedness and dedication to prioritizing children's best interests were instrumental in contributing to our successful outcome: city leaders restricted the occupancy of the house to women only.

Since then, Karla became increasingly involved in city matters, generously giving her time to learning more about and improving our community. Motivated by her love of our city, she continues to expand her knowledge of city policies and procedures.

For these reasons and more, Karla has our votes.

Jennifer Lantz has been a resident of Oregon City for the past 17 years.

