Andie MacDowell’s Natural Gray Curls Shine on the Runway in Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins, and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
Doja Cat Made Paris Fashion Week Her Beauty Playground
At A.W.A.K.E Mode’s spring 2023 show in Paris earlier this morning, a golden figure emerged in the front row: Rapper Doja Cat had covered herself entirely in gold body paint from head to toe (perhaps as a cheeky nod to Bond girl Margaret Nolan in the James Bond film, Goldfinger). It was a bold beauty statement from the star, though certainly not her only one during Paris Fashion Week. All week long, the star has been taking major beauty risks and creating memorable moments with her makeup choices—each one more extravagant than the next.
Hypebae
ColourPop Drops Collaboration With Beauty Influencer Snitchery
Known as the queen of cosplay herself to over five million followers, Snitchery has teamed up with ColourPop to release her very own collection. As the master of dramatic makeup transformations, the range of highly pigmented products delivers just what you need to enter your own villain era. On the...
Katie Holmes Proves Eco-Conscious Trainers Don’t Have to Be Boring
Katie Holmes is known for her effortless, girl-next-door style – but she’s not afraid to add an attention-grabbing accessory into the mix. Case in point: Chloé’s eco-conscious Nama sneakers, which she wore while out in New York with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III. The colorful trainers, which...
Hypebae
Paris Fashion Week SS23 Street Style Is Drippier Than the Weather
Paris Fashion Week is coming to a close and along with it, a jam-packed Spring/Summer 2023 season. The city of love delivered some of the most memorable fashion moments this month as Coperni presented an otherworldy experience, creating a one-of-a-kind dress from paint for model Bella Hadid. Elsewhere, Balenciaga turned runways on their head, displaying its garments in a mud pit, while Botter‘s models donned condom gloves as accessories.
Jaden Smith Was the Ultimate Shapeshifter at Paris Fashion Week
Skirts are all the rage in the world of menswear. Chopova Lowena, Miu Miu, Peter Do, and other top brands recently sent out male models rocking the trending piece. But Jaden Smith has been a fan of the garment since at least 2016, when he sparked quite the buzz when he wore a fringed skirt for a Louis Vuitton women’s ad campaign.
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
In photos: Models walk the runway for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week
Models hit the runway in Paris for Valentino's show on Sunday. Paris Fashion Week, which highlights looks for spring-summer 2023, started on Monday and will run until October 4, 2022.
Minuit RTW Spring 2023
Textiles were once more in the driving seat for the fifth collection of Minuit, where Laurie Arbellot started with easy jersey and a pleated fabric with a dry hand she found in Italy that reminded her of Mariano Fortuny’s work. Their dichotomy led her to think about New York,...
Lisa Rinna Goes Wild in Leopard Corset Dress & Sandals for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion
Lisa Rinna went sleek for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The Rina Beauty founder posed for a video on Instagram ahead of the reunion, wearing a leopard-printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon-style number featured an ankle-length hem with a corseted structured bodice, complete with the classic allover animal print. Adding to the piece’s allure was a curved black upper neckline complete with thin straps. Rinna finished her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings for a glamorous edge. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Spiritual Gangster, Kerri Rosenthal Partner on Limited-edition Collection
Kerri Rosenthal and Spiritual Gangster have teamed up to collaborate on a limited-edition collection. Centered around wearable, everyday pieces in bright color combinations, the collection features soft cashmere blend knits, performance-driven activewear, and vibrant hand-drawn graphics designed to inspire joy. Retail prices range from $48 to $348.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show Spiritual Gangster, a yoga-inspired brand, creates collections to encourage living in gratitude, giving back and choosing kindness. Kerri Rosenthal’s designs also foster positivity with designs that ignite a sense of individuality, warmth and personality. According to Rosenthal,...
Welcome the Fall Season With the October Dress Edit
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter the occasion or season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress and, of course, an overwhelming amount of options from which to pick. And since there really is no bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edit of our favorite dresses you can shop right now.
Vogue100 and LuisaViaRoma Hosted an Elegant Afternoon with Airelles at the Château de Versailles
When September turns to October, Parisian designers pull an exclusive group of editors, buyers, and fashion lovers to the City of Light. Over the course of 10 days, the capital city is filled with energetic runway shows, immersive presentations, and, of course, all-out after-parties. In the mix of all the PFW madness, Vogue100 and LuisaViaRoma took a trip back in time to discover the Airelles Château de Versailles Le Grand Contrôle.
Ruohan RTW Spring 2023
Ruohan Nie intended her collection to be “elegant and anonymously chic.” Given the near-minimal quality of her spring collection, she certainly has the sensual gallerist vibe down to an art. On models standing on plinths like Grecian statues, her work was full of whisper-quiet pieces that would have...
Chlöe Bailey Is Face of B.Dy by Garage
Garage, a part of Groupe Dynamite Inc., a Montreal-based retailer, has tapped Chlöe Bailey, the 24-year-old Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actress, as the face of the collection, B.Dy by Garage. The collection includes a variety of seamless knit tops and bodysuits, ranging in size from extra small to large and retailing from $24.95 to $39.95. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “I am so excited to be the face of this collection and campaign that is focused on empowering women and making sure they feel sexy and own it in...
seventeen.com
Olivia Rodrigo Wears a Plunging Lace Slip Dress For Paris Fashion Week
There's something so easy, breezy, and timeless about the slip dress. The trend has earned a permanent place in the closets of It-Girls everywhere. Case in point: Olivia Rodrigo's wardrobe. We won't be needing our "driver's license" to see Olivia's plunging rendition of the slinky, lingerie-like frock, but we will be needing our passports as she wore the look halfway across the globe in Paris.
Vice
Fashion dives into its toybox for SS23
No one’s too old for a teddy in times like these. With the world looking as bleak as it currently does, the appeal of embracing the cuddly, cute or fantastic is obvious. It offers a much-needed balm. Snuggling up with your furry friends, watching your favourite (queer) cartoons, living out your hot-girl fantasy as a real-life Barbie… whatever it is that gets you through trying times, you’ll find it referenced on the SS23 runways, where across fashion month designers have been dusting off their favourite toys and embracing their inner child.
Join Us at the Big Beauty Festival!
Don’t miss your chance to network with fellow beauty content creators! Our Vogue Club community is invited to join the Big Beauty Festival—taking place IRL in London at the Condé Nast College. Not in the UK? No problem: Join us virtually from wherever you are!. On the...
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III enjoy a trendy dinner during Paris Fashion Week
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III are still going strong! The couple was photographed last week leaving the Costes restaurant during Paris Fashion Week wearing casual chic looks. GrosbyGroup The musician was photographed making somewhat of a silly face, but...
#TrendCheck: Bella Hadid's Spray-on Dress at Coperni
What's trending on social media? Here's your #TrendCheck for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
