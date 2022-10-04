ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Dream team’: Hilaria Baldwin shares first family photo with all seven of her children

By Joanna Whitehead
 5 days ago

Hilaria Baldwin has shared her first family photograph as a new mum of seven .

The yoga instructor and author gave birth to her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin on 22 September.

The picture, posted to Instagram , shows the couple with their brood including newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, aged two, Romeo Alejandro David, four, Leonardo Ángel Charles, six, and Rafael Thomas, seven, and Carmen Gabriela, nine.

“Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!” she captioned the picture.

“What a Baldwinito dream team,” she wrote, before referencing Baldwin’s oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin , with the words, “Ireland, you are missed and loved âœ¨.”

The picture comes just days after the new mother admitted to feeling “mama guilt” as she tries to balance her time between her new baby and six other children.

In an Instagram Story update on 26 September, she posted a snap of herself pushing 24-month-old son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas and 18-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria in a stroller.

“Making sure my other babies feel they have a mama too,” she captioned the photo. “Bringing baby home is magical… and it’s always a transition that we all feel.

“I am trying to balance [being a] new mum again. With breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.

“Am I getting it right?” she continued. “[Definitely] not all the time… mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. Seventh time around. I know this is a process.”

Husband Alec, 64, opened up about becoming a parent for the eighth time earlier this year.

A video shared to Instagram in April showed the 30 Rock star with his laughing daughter, Maria Lucia.

In the caption, Alec addressed the question of “why” he has so many children.

“People ask why,” he wrote. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Mary
5d ago

There is something wrong with this woman she has to be pregnant all the time or have someone else have a baby for her something is off with her

gravelord nito
5d ago

This picture of her is an over stressed, tired woman that just gave birth and it shows... enough already... you are given out and need a break

Pambi
4d ago

seriously? i mean what is the point of having another kid tho.getting pregnant and gestating is about one of the easiest things a human can do 🤷🏻‍♀️ it is NOT a selfless act and is actually a disservice to the children... managing two is difficult enough and times three would be difficult to say the least.and yes i know they have nannies but all kids want mom and dads attention and acknowledgement as opposed to a babysitter.it just sounds like another way to create chaos.or maybe she is addicted to babies.

