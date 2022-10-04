ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

William to deliver first speech as Prince of Wales at animal conservation event

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8eEu_0iL7Txl200

The Prince of Wales will deliver his first public speech since taking on his new royal title at a charitable event in London.

Prince William, who is now the heir apparent following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will speak at the United for Wildlife global summit at the Science Museum on Tuesday (4 October).

William was announced as the new Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III, in a historic TV address to the nation on 9 September, the day after the Queen died.

The prince founded United for Wildlife in 2014 in a bid to tackle the illegal trade of animal products.

In his speech on Tuesday, William will highlight the serious and organised nature of illegal wildlife crime, and the damaging impact it is having on biodiversity and local communities across the world.

The summit will be attended by more than 300 members of law enforcement agencies and conservation organisations, where they will highlight the work they are doing to drive policy change and support criminal investigations.

Examples of illegal wildlife trade include the poaching of elephants for their ivory tusks, and tigers for their skin and bones.

William has long campaigned against illegal wildlife trading, and previously called for a commitment to end the “abhorrent crime”.

The event will see speakers announce new policies and unveil partnerships in a bid to end the trade, which is worth up to $20 billion (£17.5 billion) per year and is associated with violent crime, corruption and other forms of trafficking.

The summit will also pay tribute to the late wildlife ranger Anton Mzimba, who was killed earlier this year. Mzimba had dedicated his life to protecting South Africa’s rhinoceroses, before he was shot and killed at his family home in July.

Members of the royal family resumed their official duties last week following a mourning period for the Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Wales, marking the first time the couple had visited the nation after being given their new titles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Protester grabs Princess of Wales’s hand and tells her ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during royal tour

The Princess of Wales was confronted by a protester who told her that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during a walkabout of Northern Ireland. The incident occurred on Thursday while Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William were greeting members of the crowd during a visit to north Belfast, with a video shared on social media showing the Irish woman confronting the royal.
SOCIETY
AFP

King Charles III won't attend COP27 after Truss reportedly 'objected'

King Charles III will not travel to next month's United Nations climate summit in Egypt, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday, after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss reportedly "objected" to the keen environmentalist attending. But the plan has been axed after Truss -- who was appointed prime minister by the late queen just two days before the latter died -- opposed it during a personal audience with Charles at the palace last month, the newspaper said.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Russell Brand and Jeremy Corbyn join human chain to support Julian Assange

Comedian and actor Russell Brand and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joined hundreds of protesters outside the Palace of Westminster to demonstrate against the extradition of Julian Assange.The Australian activist and founder of Wikileaks is awaiting deportation to the US from HMP Belmarsh, where he fears he could face a prison sentence of 175 years.Mr Assange’s wife Stella, accompanied by their two young sons, was applauded by protesters forming a human chain that snaked along Westminster Bridge, along the front of Parliament and into Victoria Tower Gardens.Supporters in London gather around the Houses of Parliament to call for release of...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Prince Of Wales#Wildlife Conservation#Uk#The Science Museum#United For Wildlife
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Retaliates To Attacks Over Comments On David Attenborough

The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson has lashed out at British icon David Attenborough after watching his new series, Frozen Planet II. Claiming that the series focusses only on building a “message on climate change”, the Clarkson’s Farm presenter took to his column for The Sun to vent his anger. Jeremy has often had a unique […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Retaliates To Attacks Over Comments On David Attenborough appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Pets
ValueWalk

New Britannia Release Marks Touching Tribute During Transitionary Time

Behold! The new 2023 Great Britain Britannia Coin has arrived! This coin will be the final issue of the 2023 Brittania series to feature Queen Elizabeth II. A new design, featuring King Charles III’s effigy, will be issued in 2024. This Brilliant Uncirculated coin will showcase four new security...
U.K.
The Independent

Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start

U.K. government ministers implored Conservative colleagues to rally behind Prime Minister Liz Truss after a disastrous start to her premiership that has left the governing party demoralized and divided.Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC that with two years or less until the next general election, the party should “get behind Liz because division will cause delay, delay is our enemy, and ultimately (means) defeat."House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, one of the Conservatives who ran against Truss this summer to replace Boris Johnson as the party's leader and the U.K.'s prime minister, said in an article for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales suffers new technical problem

The departure of beleaguered Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to head for repairs has been delayed again after the £3 billion warship suffered a further technical problem.The Nato flagship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August after sailing from Portsmouth Naval Base to take part in flight trials and diplomatic visits in the US.Inspections by divers and engineers found that the 33-ton starboard propeller, the same weight as 30 Ford Fiesta cars, had malfunctioned with a coupling holding it in place breaking.The carrier was taken back to Portsmouth for further examination by engineers from Babcock...
MILITARY
The Independent

Nadine Dorries warns fellow Tories of ‘complete wipeout’ in early general election

Nadine Dorries has warned fellow Tories of a “complete wipeout” if there is an early general election – but dropped her call for Liz Truss to call one immediately.The prime minister’s former ally – and now leading critic – also said Boris Johnson’s return to No 10 could not be ruled out, but called it “extremely unlikely”.Amid the chaos of the Conservative conference, the former culture secretary accused Ms Truss of a disastrous “lurch to the right” and of proposing “cruel” tax-and-spend plans that would require an election win before they are carried out.But speaking to the BBC, she...
WORLD
The Independent

The troubles ahead for Liz Truss after her disastrous fortnight

The last time Liz Truss walked into parliament, she was basking in the triumph of seizing the Tory leadership and leading a nation unified in sadness at the Queen’s death.When she returns this week, she must confront a seething Conservative party in open revolt over the disastrous own goals of the last fortnight – and in panic over a 30-point Labour poll lead. Here are the challenges that await the prime minister this week:The economy:Kwasi Kwarteng will face MPs on Tuesday for the first time since his bungled budget – when he could bow to pressure to release the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Channel migrants face ‘ban’ on claiming asylum in UK

Migrants crossing the Channel will reportedly face a ban from claiming asylum in Britain under plans due to be announced by the Home Secretary.At the Conservative Party conference, Suella Braverman will use her first major speech since taking on the role to set out the proposals, according to The Times.The new laws – which go further than the Nationality and Borders Act which came into force in June – would impose a blanket ban on anyone deemed entering the UK illegally from seeking refuge, the newspaper said.The announcement will mark the latest attempt by the Government to curb the growing...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Academic: UK Government would ‘fear emulation’ if Scotland became independent

The UK Government will fear other parts of the country breaking away if Scotland ever becomes independent, an academic has said.Speaking at a fringe event on the border arrangements of an independent Scotland during the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Professor Anand Menon – director of the think tank UK in a Changing Europe – told party members there would be a fear that should an independent Scotland be successful in the European Union, that could act as a “role model” for Northern Ireland in a future border poll.In the same meeting, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said Scotland’s success as a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Animal Rebellion protesters splatter paint on London hunting shops

Animal Rebellion (AR) activists vandalised hunting shops with paint as “hundreds” of fellow campaigners protested in central London on Saturday to demand a “plant-based future”.Campaigners poured red paint inside Farlows, a hunting and fishing shop on Pall Mall, and daubed paint on the windows of William Evans, a shooting supply shop in nearby St James’s Street, while others took and emptied milk from supermarkets.The group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, describes itself as a “mass movement using non-violent civil disobedience to call for a just, sustainable plant-based food system”.After putting out a message “calling all vegans to occupy London”, AR...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy