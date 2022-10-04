A cat labeled "princess umbrella" has melted hearts online after a video of her enjoying the rain outdoors under her own tiny umbrella went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok on Thursday by the cat's owner, under the username Ebclutt, shows the cat laying on some garden furniture under the drizzle, wrapped inside a fluffy blanket before her owner covers her with an umbrella, and she starts acting curious about how it works.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO