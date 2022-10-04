Hayward offering grant funding for groups interested in hosting cultural events

Read full article on original website
Related
Nonprofit report blames Stockton Unified board for keeping district ‘stuck in neutral’
IN A BACK-TO-SCHOOL brief “Stuck in Neutral?” released this week, the education-focused nonprofit San Joaquin A+ calls on districts in San Joaquin County to spend $109 million in federal and state pandemic funding on high-intensity tutoring and to prioritize social and emotional health and safety to support student learning.
Alameda County homeless population nears 10,000, with 75% on streets a year or longer
Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22 percent over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to official point-in-time numbers that were recently released. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically...
San Mateo climate summit explores community response to climate change
A climate summit hosted by several non-profit groups Monday in San Mateo explored acting locally in response to the global challenge of climate change. Organized by Thrive Alliance, in conjunction with Climate Resilient Communities, Our House and Rise South City, the series of panels addressed the adaptation needs of the county’s communities as well as strategies to be at the forefront of the fight against climate change.
Homeless residents forced from Wood Street encampment may get access to other land
Caltrans on Wednesday began the third and final phase of clearing people and their belongings from the agency’s property along Wood Street in Oakland, an agency spokesperson said. Hundreds of people have been living on the property and many may have nowhere to go when the clearing is done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of California moves up undergrad application submission period by one month
Students hoping to attend the University of California next year now have extra time to submit undergraduate applications. The university has expanded the submission window to include October, according to a statement from the university’s president. The move expands the application window by a month, as the application deadline...
Santa Cruz shelter offers pet adoptions this month via ‘pay it forward’ donation program
The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has hundreds of adoptable animals looking for forever homes and the organization is now offering “Pay it Forward” adoption donations for those looking for a furry friend. Now through Oct. 31, all shelter pets will be available for “Pay it Forward” donations...
Enjoy a cuppa joe and converse with a cop at two community events with Fremont Police
Fremont police are inviting the public to interact with officers at two events this week. The department will host “Coffee with a Cop,” from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Fremont Police Department’s front parking lot/lobby area. “On this National Coffee with a...
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’
Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of the airport in September.
Faith-based group helping Bay Area churches convert unused land into affordable housing
Church-owned properties are becoming a potential solution to Bay Area’s ongoing housing crisis through program and funding support. Last month, LISC Bay Area, an organization focused on community improvement, shared progress and expansion of its Faith and Housing program and announced a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help Bay Area churches convert underutilized land into affordable homes.
No more ‘Tan Jose’: SJ making big investment in public art that reflects its cultural diversity
SAN JOSE ARTISTS have the opportunity to receive thousands of dollars to bring their creative visions to fruition. It’s the latest effort from City Hall to bring vibrant public art into the community. The Creative Ambassadors program gives four San Jose-based artists $9,500 each to create a community art...
Tensions around SJ mayor’s race boil over when protesters crash Vietnamese event
SHOUTING MATCHES AT a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates — Santa Clara...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fleet Week ready to dazzle Bay Area crowds in annual salute to military service personnel
Anchors aweigh! Fleet Week is upon us, with the annual showcase of military ships and planes to parade around the Bay Area’s seas and skies. Through Oct. 11, onlookers will flock to Fisherman’s Wharf, Marina Green and other spots along the water to catch a glimpse of air shows and see massive naval ships in person.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. While the COVID-19 virus has not been eradicated, the ongoing pandemic is moving “in the right direction” toward the virus being a relatively minor threat, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.
Pass the Remote: Explore the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival lineup, full of Bay Area films and Oscar contenders
Gridlock along the film festival circuit these next couple weeks creates a bounty of Bay Area opportunities for cinephiles. Starting this Thursday, the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival and the Green Film Festival of San Francisco kick off with both running through Oct. 16. And then there’s the 5th Annual Drunken Film Festival in Oakland. We couldn’t pull a tab on that this week, but we’ll tell you what’s brewing there by pointing you to the lineup: https://www.drunkenfilmfest.com/oakland-2022-program.
120 years and counting: San Mateo High to host public event for milestone anniversary
One of the Bay Area’s most iconic high schools will be celebrating its 120th anniversary in October. The community is invited to a celebration to mark the 120th year of San Mateo High School and the San Mateo Union High School District on Saturday, Oct. 8. The day’s festivities...
Mill Valley fire agencies considering merger, will hold public meeting to discuss process
City and fire officials are considering consolidating the Mill Valley Fire Department into the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. Alongside the Southern Marin district’s fire chief, Mill Valley’s assistant city manager will file a request on Oct. 3 for the City Council and the Southern Marin Fire District’s board of directors to apply for the annexation of the local fire department.
Bay Area senior care facility accused of neglect in lawsuit over poisoning death
When the news came out that three people had been poisoned at a senior care facility in San Mateo in August after ingesting a cleaning solution, the question remained — how could an employee mistake an industrial-grade cleaner with juice?. In a lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of the...
Vallejo Waterfront Weekend festival offers a variety of entertainment by land, air and sea
How often do you get a chance to soar aloft in a hot air balloon, take a kayak tour of the waterfront or watch Filipino martial arts warriors wielding fighting sticks, all at the same festival on the same weekend?. The answer: Only once a year, at the annual Vallejo...
UC Berkeley parents fed up with student safety at residence halls
Parents are angry and fed up with the lack of safety for their children at residence halls at University of California at Berkeley, one of the world’s premier schools. Trespassers are getting into the residence halls, prompting some parents to organize to hire security, said a parent who attended a safety meeting Thursday with university officials. The parent Kimberly Plummer has a 17-year-old daughter attending UC Berkeley and living in the residence hall.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0