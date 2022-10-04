ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Hoops To Host Second Annual ‘Shrews’ Slamma Jamma’ October 26

“Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” is back for year two, folks. To get the student body in gear for the upcoming basketball season, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Penn State men’s basketball team are hosting the “Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” event for the second year in a row, the team announced on Thursday. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on October 26 at the East Halls basketball court.
No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Stuns No. 4 Iowa In 2-1 Overtime Victory

No. 5 Penn State field hockey (9-2, 4-1 Big Ten) took down No. 4 Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday night in a thriller under the lights. Goals from Anna Simon and Sophia Gladieux secured the Nittany Lions’ first win over the Hawkeyes since 2018, as the team continues to solidify itself as one of the best in the country.
Penn State Men’s Hockey Dynamic In 7-5 Win Over Canisius

Penn State men’s hockey (2-0-0) shut down Canisius (0-2-0) on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena by a comfortable margin of 7-5. The Nittany Lions had six different goal scorers on the night, as they controlled the game’s offense and energy en route to a series win. How...
Day: October 7, 2022

Penn State's new transfers, Ashton Calder and Ture Linden, were instrumental in the team's 5-2 defeat of Canisius. No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets. By Mara McKeon. 10/7/22 9:28 pm. The Nittany Lions dropped their third conference matchup of the...
Evaluating Sean Clifford’s Season So Far

For many Penn State fans, watching Sean Clifford is a quarterback Rorschach test. Depending on who you ask, his season has either been an improvement or a liability waiting to expose itself. Those who pine for Drew Allar will overlook Clifford’s high points, such as his game-winning drive against Purdue....
