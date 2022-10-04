“Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” is back for year two, folks. To get the student body in gear for the upcoming basketball season, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Penn State men’s basketball team are hosting the “Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” event for the second year in a row, the team announced on Thursday. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on October 26 at the East Halls basketball court.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO