marinelink.com

SCHOTTEL Set to Propel Maritime’s Future

For 100 years SCHOTTEL has been an innovator in the maritime propulsion sector. Roland Schwandt and Stefan Buch explain how it is well suited to power its future, too, defined by decarbonization initiatives and electric options.
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Allseas' Vessel Trio Goes Hybrid with Kongsberg Maritime Help

Allseas is fitting its pipelay vessels Solitaire and Audacia, as well as the multi-purpose vessel Fortitude, with hybrid power technology from Kongsberg Maritime. The offshore installation firm says that vessel hybridization is key to its strategy to minimize the impact on the environment by optimizing efficiency and reducing emissions across its operations.
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Corvus Energy Opens Test Area for Hydrogen Fuel Cells

CEO of Corvus Energy, Geir Bjørkeli, Vice County Mayor, Natalia Golis of Vestland County Municipality, and Marketing Communications Manager of Corvus Energy, Sonja Vernøy Hansen. Photo: Marius Knutsen, Maritime CleanTech (Photo: Corvus Energy) Corvus Energy, a producer of battery systems for the ocean space, opened a new test...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Ocean Group Acquires Verreault Shipyard

Ocean Group announced it has acquired the Verreault shipyard, located in the municipality of Les Méchins, in the Gaspé Peninsula, on Canada's east coast. Founded in 1956, Verreault Shipyard specializes in ship repair and conversion. With this transaction, Ocean Group adds capacity and grows its workforce by a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
marinelink.com

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Keel Laying Ceremony for Liquefied CO2 Carrier

Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding held a keel laying ceremony on Friday to mark the start of construction for a demonstration test ship for transport of liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2). The LCO2 will be used in conjunction with initiatives by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for its carbon...
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Shippers Focus on LNG, Biofuels, Methanol to Meet Emissions Targets

Shipping and commodities firms will commission more ships partly powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year while ramping up trials for biofuel bunkering as they seek to cut emissions from ship operations, senior executives said this week. The shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Steady Demand Propels Baltic Dry Index to Weekly Gains

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index fell on Friday pressured by a dip in the capesize segment, but posted a weekly rise powered by overall gains across all vessel segments. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 31 points, or about...
