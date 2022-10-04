Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Related
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
Charlotte Stories
Top 5 Fall Festivals Happening Around Charlotte This Year
As the leaves continue to change color and shops and restaurants pump out pumpkin spice everything, it’s time to grab your friends, lace up your boots with the fur, and find some fried turkey legs. In no particular order, here are the top 5 biggest fall festivals happening around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
QC Checklist: Fall Festival events for the weekend
First up, The Inaugural Charlotte Chalk Art Festival will host a street chalk art competition Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Travel chaos' at Charlotte airport as traffic backs up to entrance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, travelers described the scene at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as "travel chaos". The airport is undergoing some extensive renovations and people are left feeling the impact. Traffic was backed up, stretching all the way from the departures and arrivals areas to the entrance. Some travelers who spoke to WCNC Charlotte said they were seeing a lot of red.
thecharlotteweekly.com
The U.S. Bank Tiny Home Tour visits Charlotte
CHARLOTTE – The U.S. Bank Tiny Home Tour visited the Rea Road branch on Oct. 5. A miniature home, complete with a front porch and yard, offered visitors a chance to meet the U.S. Bank mortgage team to discuss their homeownership dream – and grab a free treat.
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh News & Observer
Sportswear company makes NC debut blocks away from competitor Lululemon in South End
Outdoor Voices, a Lululemon athletic apparel competitor, is openings its first store in North Carolina just blocks away in Charlotte’s South End. Outdoor Voices opened Sept. 23 at 100 W. Worthington Ave. near the rail trail, the company said. Prices for the sportswear brand range from $58 to $118 for women’s leggings and men’s shorts and sweatpants, for example, according to the company’s website.
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
country1037fm.com
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens
It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
charlotteonthecheap.com
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
scoopcharlotte.com
FitFest, Plant Sales, Potters Market, More Fall Festivals, Pink Cupcake Walk, Diwali Carnival and More Things to Do This Weekend (10/6)
The shift from a hot, humid summer over to chilly fall days seems to have hit the Charlotte area a little faster this year – and with it comes plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Exercise your green thumb, catch a scary show, celebrate Cinema Week, shop local artisans, show your dog a little love and much more this week in the Queen City!
TODAY.com
Father dies after driving on bridge destroyed years ago in ‘avoidable tragedy’
A North Carolina father of two died after he traveled over a bridge that was destroyed nearly a decade ago in an accident that his family called “an avoidable tragedy.”. Philip Paxson, 47, was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, on Sept. 30 when he crossed over the bridge. Officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 1 and found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator "upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the roadway had washed out," according to a news release shared with TODAY by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
Comments / 0