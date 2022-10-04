Controlled Air, Inc. becomes Yanmar America’s center for engineering excellence and service solutions after acquisition by Yanmar

Read full article on original website
Caribbean Travel Marketplace 40 concluded in San Juan
The 40th edition of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace came to a close in San Juan, Puerto Rico this evening. A whirlwind of emotions was experienced by delegates over the course of the B2B gathering, many of whom connected with friends and colleagues for the first time in close to three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
