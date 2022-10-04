ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola jokes as Erling Haaland scores just ONCE in 4-0 win

Haaland had hit a hat-trick in each of City's previous three home league games before Saturday's victory over Southampton. Manchester City (opens in new tab) boss Pep Guardiola joked that he was annoyed with Erling Haaland on Saturday, after the Norwegian's record-breaking run of three consecutive home Premier League hat-tricks came to an end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Too Short
Person
Bobby Robson
Person
Robinho
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Manuel Locatelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Gunners#Barcelona#Juventus#Fft#Bournemouth
fourfourtwo.com

Lothar Matthäus exclusive: "Sadio Mane’s made a bigger impact at Bayern than people give him credit for"

Ahead of this weekend's Klassiker, Bundesliga legend Matthäus tells FourFourTwo why comparing Sadio Mane with Robert Lewandowski is pointless. For many, Liverpool's struggles this season can be attributed to the loss of Sadio Mane in the summer. The Senegalese's decision to swap Merseyside for Bavaria coincided with a dramatic drop in form for Jurgen Klopp's side.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Michael Carrick odds-on favourite for vacant Middlesbrough job

The bookmakers have Michael Carrick as the most likely man to take over from the recently-departed Chris Wilder. Michael Carrick is the leading candidate to take over the vacant managerial position at Middlesbrough, according to the bookmakers. Priced on Oddschecker (opens in new tab) at 4/5 and 11/10, Carrick is...
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Saturday 8 October, 5.30pm BST. Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview. (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Barcelona president Joan Laporta backtracks on Super League plans

Barcelona president Joan Laporta now says it would be 'tiresome' if Europe's top clubs played each other all the time. Barcelona president Joan Laporta appears to have backtracked on the club's plans for a European Super League and has said it would be 'tiresome' if the continent's top teams played each other often.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Brentford: Romeo Beckham training with Bees' B team

Romeo Beckham is currently training with Brentford's B team, although it is unclear how long the 20-year-old will spend with the West London side. Currently contracted to Inter Miami II – the reserve side of the MLS club founded by his dad, David, in 2018 – Romeo is in London training with Brentford's reserve side during the MLS Next Pro off-season. Last season he scored two goals and made ten assists across 20 appearances, where he played primarily as a right winger.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy