fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: David Beckham offers Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford exit
Manchester United are said to be open to offloading Ronaldo in the January transfer window – could Beckham's Inter Miami be a possible destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?. Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United (opens in new...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola jokes as Erling Haaland scores just ONCE in 4-0 win
Haaland had hit a hat-trick in each of City's previous three home league games before Saturday's victory over Southampton. Manchester City (opens in new tab) boss Pep Guardiola joked that he was annoyed with Erling Haaland on Saturday, after the Norwegian's record-breaking run of three consecutive home Premier League hat-tricks came to an end.
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea favourite Diego Costa slams ex-boss Antonio Conte after Stamford Bridge return
The striker was back in West London with new club Wolves on Saturday, and he hasn't forgotten how things ended between him and Conte at Chelsea. Chelsea (opens in new tab) fan favourite Diego Costa has dredged up his dispute with former Blues boss Antonio Conte – although he refused to refer to him by name.
fourfourtwo.com
Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas says he was hacked after deleting 'I'm gay' tweet
Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas deleted a tweet in which he said he was gay and later announced he had been hacked. Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas has said his Twitter account was hacked after a post earlier on Sunday in which he had claimed to be gay.
fourfourtwo.com
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says it feels "strange" without Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea
Aubameyang reunited with Tuchel when he joined the Blues from Barcelona last month – only for his former boss to be sacked soon after. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says it's "strange" to no longer have Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea (opens in new tab), following the German's sacking last month. Aubameyang reunited...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Reds eyeing up January swoop for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic
Liverpool's owners are said to have allocated substantial money for a big signing in the New Year – could it be Brozovic?. Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Liverpool (opens in new tab) to make a January move for Inter Milan (opens in new tab) midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The Reds –...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo set to be sidelined for 'three to four months'
Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo will need to undergo surgery after picking up an injury in training and will not play again in 2022. Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo is set to undergo surgery after picking up an injury in training and is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues suffer Jude Bellingham blow as Real Madrid line up big-money offer
Chelsea could also face competition from two Premier League rivals in the battle to sign the Borussia Dortmund and England star. Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s hopes of signing Jude Bellingham may have taken a major hit, with Real Madrid (opens in new tab) reportedly ready to meet Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab)'s asking price of almost £90m.
fourfourtwo.com
Lothar Matthäus exclusive: "Sadio Mane’s made a bigger impact at Bayern than people give him credit for"
Ahead of this weekend's Klassiker, Bundesliga legend Matthäus tells FourFourTwo why comparing Sadio Mane with Robert Lewandowski is pointless. For many, Liverpool's struggles this season can be attributed to the loss of Sadio Mane in the summer. The Senegalese's decision to swap Merseyside for Bavaria coincided with a dramatic drop in form for Jurgen Klopp's side.
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea fans applaud Diego Costa on Wolves striker's Stamford Bridge return
Diego Costa was clapped by Chelsea fans as he left the pitch on his return to Stamford Bridge as a Wolves player on Saturday. Diego Costa was generously applauded by Chelsea fans on his return to Stamford Bridge with Wolves on Saturday. The Brazil-born forward, who signed for Wolves after...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United legend calls £82m summer signing Antony "a one-trick pony"
The Brazil international has started all five of United's games since completing his move from Ajax last month, scoring twice. Manchester United (opens in new tab) icon Paul Scholes has labelled big-money summer arrival Antony "a bit of a one trick pony". The Brazil (opens in new tab) winger became...
fourfourtwo.com
Jurgen Klopp full of praise for Gabriel Jesus as Liverpool gear up for Arsenal showdown
Klopp knows full well the threat posed to the Reds' defence by Jesus, who has made a superb start to his Gunners career. Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp has enthused about Arsenal (opens in new tab) striker Gabriel Jesus, as he prepares his team for Sunday's crunch Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.
fourfourtwo.com
Michael Carrick odds-on favourite for vacant Middlesbrough job
The bookmakers have Michael Carrick as the most likely man to take over from the recently-departed Chris Wilder. Michael Carrick is the leading candidate to take over the vacant managerial position at Middlesbrough, according to the bookmakers. Priced on Oddschecker (opens in new tab) at 4/5 and 11/10, Carrick is...
fourfourtwo.com
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Saturday 8 October, 5.30pm BST. Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview. (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its...
fourfourtwo.com
Barcelona president Joan Laporta backtracks on Super League plans
Barcelona president Joan Laporta now says it would be 'tiresome' if Europe's top clubs played each other all the time. Barcelona president Joan Laporta appears to have backtracked on the club's plans for a European Super League and has said it would be 'tiresome' if the continent's top teams played each other often.
fourfourtwo.com
Report: Arsenal and Liverpool chasing bargain deal for 'The next Erling Haaland'
Arsenal and Liverpool are leading the race for a player compared to Erling Haaland, with either team possibly getting him for a cut-price fee. Arsenal and Liverpool are going toe-to-toe for a player labelled 'the next Erling Haaland'. Haaland has lit up the Premier League since he first arrived at...
fourfourtwo.com
Erling Haaland reaches 20 goals for Manchester City – and it's early October
Erling Haaland was on target for Manchester City at home to Southampton on Saturday and now has 20 goals in 2022/23. Erling Haaland has hit 20 goals in 2022/23 for Manchester City in only his 13th official appearance for the club since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The...
fourfourtwo.com
Brentford: Romeo Beckham training with Bees' B team
Romeo Beckham is currently training with Brentford's B team, although it is unclear how long the 20-year-old will spend with the West London side. Currently contracted to Inter Miami II – the reserve side of the MLS club founded by his dad, David, in 2018 – Romeo is in London training with Brentford's reserve side during the MLS Next Pro off-season. Last season he scored two goals and made ten assists across 20 appearances, where he played primarily as a right winger.
MLS・
