Muldraugh, KY

wvih.com

Three Charged After Body Found In Meade County

Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78, Carmon Mathew Martin, 45, and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wvih.com

Fake Bomb Suspect Indicted

The man accused of causing an hours-long police situation that closed a number of downtown Louisville streets has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Jimmy Smith, Jr., 50, of Louisville, was indicted October 4 for violating a federal law prohibiting false information and hoaxes. The indictment says Smith “engaged...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Fuel Tanker Explodes While Offloading Fuel

Residents of a Grayson County community received a scare Thursday afternoon when a tanker truck parked outside a convenience store exploded. Around 3 p.m. CDT, a Key Oil Company tanker truck was offloading fuel at Day’s Pro Bass in the 13000 block of Peonia Road in the Wax community located in southeast Grayson County near the Nolin River Lake.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Man Faces Multiple Charges After Home Invasion

A Louisville man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, struck her in the head with a pistol and robbed her and stole her handicap accessible van. Jewell Ashby, 37, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, car theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and assault in relation to an incident happening on October 6.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Burn Ban In Effect For Meade County

Meade County Judge-Executive Leslie Stith has issued an outdoor burn ban for Meade County effective as of 1 p.m. October 6, 2022 until further notice. Dry conditions, low humidity and periods of high winds are putting the community at a high risk of uncontrollable wildfires. The fire emergency and burn...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Local Utility Company Warns About Scam Calls

The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department is warning local residents of scammers, who are pretending to be from Meade County RECC calling people about their electric bills. The utility says the calls are not related to their company and they have seen a spike of complaints reporting such calls during...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Former Correction Officer Found Guilty

A former Louisville Metro corrections officer has been found guilty of violating an inmate’s civil rights after a brutal assault. Darrell Taylor was found guilty of one count of deprivation of rights, a federal felony, Thursday afternoon. The jury took about two hours to deliberate before issuing the verdict.
LOUISVILLE, KY

