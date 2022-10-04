Read full article on original website
This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
Leelanau Plans To Adopt Countywide Septic Ordinance -- What Does It Mean For Property Owners?
Forty-nine states have laws demanding the regular inspection of septic tank systems. Michigan is the lone exception. Instead, the state leaves it up to counties, townships, cities, and villages to decide for themselves whether septic systems should be routinely inspected to minimize the public health risks a system failure can pose. But while some northern Michigan localities have adopted septic regulations – including Benzie County and Leelanau’s own Centerville Township among others, plus the Village of Empire – many others haven’t. In the wake of a county board decision this summer, Leelanau County will soon add its name to the list of Michigan municipalities with formal septic inspection rules. But what will those requirements look like, when will they go into effect?
Property Watch: A Leelanau County Relic
This countryside parcel near Cedar (3262 Good Harbor Trail; $359,900; MLS#1905475) stayed in the Kilwy family from the 1800s until the current owners bought it in 2014. You may have noticed the graying but ever-charming 1890 Good Harbor General Store set on the property on your way to Good Harbor Beach. The current owner notes she still meets “people who remember the store when it was open, though it closed in the 1940’s.”
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
Artist In Residence Presentation - Ana Spencer
Spencer’s residency is Sept. 25 – Oct. 8. During that time she’ll explore process issues such as glazing, & surface design techniques. On Oct. 7 Spencer will discuss her new work, which combines function with ornate finish.
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Full moon viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available for you to visit at your leisure. Must have a park entrance pass. 231-326-4736.
