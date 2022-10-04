Brunswick News. October 4, 2022. Editorial: To improve the school system, drop annual Milestones. If the Georgia Board of Education is serious about replacing the annual Milestones test, then it ought to try something that would be considered unique. Forget about placating the federal bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., and focus on what is best for teachers and students. Do something accommodating to the learning process for a change.

