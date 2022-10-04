Read full article on original website
BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
BBC
Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time confirmed
The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST. The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police. United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370,...
