Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
John Werner: Deep cuts from a backpacking veteran
I was late to the backpacking party. At 46 years old, I decided to attempt my first backpack. It wasn’t just a short trip to Enchanted Rock or Dinosaur Valley. It started with a big bang in the big ditch, better known as the Grand Canyon. My wife, Karen,...
WacoTrib.com
Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona
SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details....
WacoTrib.com
Washington state's fire season lightest in a decade
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported.
WacoTrib.com
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists counted 263 Devils Hole pupfish last month, the highest autumn count...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Judge: Jury in wife slaying won't be told about earlier case
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by...
WacoTrib.com
Animal rights activists not guilty in theft of Utah piglets
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury in Utah found two animal rights activists not guilty on charges of burglary and theft after they allegedly took two sick piglets from an industrial pig farm. Activists Wayne Hsiung and Paul Picklesimer with the California-based group Direct Action Everywhere had argued...
WacoTrib.com
Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo brings veterans, rising competitors
The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo will feature a combination of veteran and rising young competitors over the next 10 days at the Extraco Events Center. Rodeo competition will be held from 7 to 9:30 each night with $450,000 in total prize money available. For the first time,...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. October 4, 2022. Editorial: To improve the school system, drop annual Milestones. If the Georgia Board of Education is serious about replacing the annual Milestones test, then it ought to try something that would be considered unique. Forget about placating the federal bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., and focus on what is best for teachers and students. Do something accommodating to the learning process for a change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation after OPEC announcement
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and across the nation as a whole following the announcement by major oil-producing countries of plans to cut production. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.53, up nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.24 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
WacoTrib.com
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
WacoTrib.com
Pathways to Aviation fuels student interest on land, in sky
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s remnants grounded a portion of 2022 Wings & Wheels, but youthful interest in aviation took flight at Delaware Coastal Airport. Approximately 70 students from about a half dozen schools in Delaware and Maryland participated in Wings & Wheels’ Pathway to Aviation, an informational/educational program presented by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Aviation Museum.
WacoTrib.com
Virginia judge: Discriminatory policing suit can go forward
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday. The Office of the Attorney General initially brought the lawsuit against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. September 30, 2022. Editorial: No state income tax? Beware of legislators’ posturing on tax cuts in election year. With vast experience in state government, including as lieutenant governor, Jay Dardenne’s résumé is long. But one former capacity is particularly relevant to his current job: He was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, a pivotal position in building the state’s annual budget.
WacoTrib.com
Maryland gubernatorial candidate pays $21,000 water bill
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill in Baltimore, his campaign said. The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for Moore's home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.
WacoTrib.com
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center...
WacoTrib.com
No verdict yet from jury in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors concluded their first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict Friday in a trial to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. Jurors are scheduled to return...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Crowe’s ironic support of term limits. A recent political mailer from an organization pushing for congressional term limits has raised more than a few eyebrows. A glossy postcard paid for by Florida-based U.S. Term Limits was sent to the voters in the...
Comments / 0