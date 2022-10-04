Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
Related
First woman to lose her leg in combat to run in DC's Army Ten Miler Race Sunday
ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's note: The above video was published in 2016. Veteran Melissa Stockwell is competing for the second time in the Army 10-miler in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. This time, using her legs. Stockwell is the first woman to lose a leg in active combat. Officials say...
Washington Capitals to hold fundraising event
WASHINGTON — Some familiar faces will be appearing this weekend in D.C. for the Washington Capitals Alumni Association's Stars & Spirits Alumni event. The event will kick the weekend off with Friday's Stars & Spirits rooftop event at Signal House D.C. in the Union Market District from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $169 and are available at WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend. In order to purchase a ticket, you must be 21 and older, according to a press release.
Police investigation underway after shooting in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A suspect greeted a Montgomery County police officer with a raised gun before running away from the scene of a shooting Friday night, sparking an investigation. Officers responded to Twinbrook Parkway, nearby Halpine Road, in Rockville around 9:23 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting...
First female high school football head coach in Montgomery County kicks off the season
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: We originally stated that Patrice Bowman is the first woman to be the head coach of a high school football team in the DC area. Natalie Randolph was the first woman to be a head coach of a high school football team in the region when she led DC's Coolidge High School's varsity team from 2010-2013, including a Turkey Bowl appearance in 2011. Randolph is currently the Director of Equity, Justice, and Community at Sidwell Friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested, charged for fatal stabbing in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a man to death in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to police. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Butler Street Southeast, off of Morris Road Southeast, around 7:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival,...
Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
Red Line was delayed after person hit by train in D.C., Metro says
WASHINGTON — A person was hit by a Red Line train in D.C. Thursday evening. According to a tweet from Metrorail Info, the incident happened between Medical Center and Van Ness at the Friendship Heights station. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on...
Teen assaulted, robbed in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a teen was assaulted and robbed Monday afternoon in a Northwest, D.C. neighborhood. The teenage boy was walking on New Jersey Avenue, off of O Street NW near Dunbar High School around 4 p.m. when he was allegedly approached by two suspects. The duo approached the teen near an alley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro Red Line wait times down to 10 minutes this weekend
WASHINGTON — Metro's Red Line trains will be running every 10 minutes this weekend. That's an improvement from last weekend when trains were running every 15 minutes. A reminder: In observance of the holiday on Monday, trains will operate on a Saturday holiday schedule, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight.
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
More migrants bused to Naval Observatory in DC
WASHINGTON — Another bus carrying asylum seekers arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home in D.C. Thursday morning. This is at least the fourth bus of migrants dropped at Harris's residence in recent weeks. This bus arrived from Texas with 38 people on board. The DC Council...
21 displaced, 1 critically injured after fire at Prince George's County home
SEABROOK, Md. — One person has been injured and 21 residents are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, officials said. Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Seabrook, Maryland, for a report of a fire at the three-story multifamily home, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents in NW DC want changes on Rock Creek Church Road following hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A hit-and-rush crash in Northwest D.C. has neighbors demanding changes on a busy intersection that has been the scene of several safety issues. Surveillance video shows the moment when a green truck making a left turn onto Rock Creek Church Road Northwest from Varnum Street Northwest struck a father and son on a moped Monday morning.
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
GoFundMe started after fire destroys Black-owned business in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A GoFundMe has been started to raise funds for a family-owned business in Woodbridge after it burnt to the ground in September. Penny's Used Auto Parts was one of the first Black-owned businesses to open in the area in 1956. Around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, Sept....
DC police looking to identify suspects who placed skimming device
WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C. The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
WTOP
Young mother mistakenly detained by Fairfax Co. police wants apology
Watch video from WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington. A young mother, who had just undergone a C-section days earlier, is demanding an apology after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, mistakenly hit her car and handcuffed her during a felony traffic stop. It happened when Jamee Kimble was about to...
Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
Here are some ways to participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day
WASHINGTON — Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day! It's a day designed to break down barriers between police officers and the people they serve. This year is the fifth annual Coffee with a Cop Day. The day began as part of National Community Policing Week, and now it takes place on the first Wednesday of October.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open first bakery in Prince George's County
WOODMORE, Md. — Editor's note - The video above was from when Nothing Bundt Cakes gave out bundtlets to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 1. The town of Woodmore is getting a whole lot sweeter. A bakery chain specializing in Bundt Cakes is opening up its first store...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0