WUSA9

Washington Capitals to hold fundraising event

WASHINGTON — Some familiar faces will be appearing this weekend in D.C. for the Washington Capitals Alumni Association's Stars & Spirits Alumni event. The event will kick the weekend off with Friday's Stars & Spirits rooftop event at Signal House D.C. in the Union Market District from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $169 and are available at WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend. In order to purchase a ticket, you must be 21 and older, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

First female high school football head coach in Montgomery County kicks off the season

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: We originally stated that Patrice Bowman is the first woman to be the head coach of a high school football team in the DC area. Natalie Randolph was the first woman to be a head coach of a high school football team in the region when she led DC's Coolidge High School's varsity team from 2010-2013, including a Turkey Bowl appearance in 2011. Randolph is currently the Director of Equity, Justice, and Community at Sidwell Friends.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man arrested, charged for fatal stabbing in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a man to death in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to police. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Butler Street Southeast, off of Morris Road Southeast, around 7:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Teen assaulted, robbed in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a teen was assaulted and robbed Monday afternoon in a Northwest, D.C. neighborhood. The teenage boy was walking on New Jersey Avenue, off of O Street NW near Dunbar High School around 4 p.m. when he was allegedly approached by two suspects. The duo approached the teen near an alley.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Metro Red Line wait times down to 10 minutes this weekend

WASHINGTON — Metro's Red Line trains will be running every 10 minutes this weekend. That's an improvement from last weekend when trains were running every 15 minutes. A reminder: In observance of the holiday on Monday, trains will operate on a Saturday holiday schedule, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

More migrants bused to Naval Observatory in DC

WASHINGTON — Another bus carrying asylum seekers arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home in D.C. Thursday morning. This is at least the fourth bus of migrants dropped at Harris's residence in recent weeks. This bus arrived from Texas with 38 people on board. The DC Council...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

21 displaced, 1 critically injured after fire at Prince George's County home

SEABROOK, Md. — One person has been injured and 21 residents are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, officials said. Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Seabrook, Maryland, for a report of a fire at the three-story multifamily home, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.
SEABROOK, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC police looking to identify suspects who placed skimming device

WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C. The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

