Wausau Teen Reported Missing
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau girl has gone missing for the second time in the last four months. Morgan Torrens is believed to have left the NTC Alternative High School at 2:00 PM on September 19th and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Officers believe she left willingly but is without needed medication.
Mosinee Post Office Damaged
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Mosinee’s US Post Office is temporarily closed following significant damage to the building’s front entranceway Thursday. The scene off 2nd Street featured splintered wood and shattered glass. A sign on the door encourages customers to use the Wausau Post Office for their needs...
Schofield Man Sentenced for Straw Purchase of a Firearm
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Schofield man will serve two years in federal prison for making false statements to secure the purchase of a firearm for another man. Kyle Ritchie was found guilty of buying four guns from a licensed dealer in Wausau last year by representing himself as the actual buyer. Instead, Ritchie passed the guns off to Victor Pennington in exchange for meth.
Major Drug Bust In Vesper
VESPER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Seven people were arrested after the Wood County Sheriff’s Department seized “a large quantity” of heroin, meth and cocaine along with firearms and cash inside the residences while executing five search warrants in Vesper and Town of Hansen on Thursday morning. The...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 8: Marshfield rallies to beat SPASH; Mosinee claims Great Northern title
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Mosinee claimed the Great Northern Conference title with a 42-28 win over Medford. Both teams had won all of their in-conference games leading to Friday night’s meeting. In other games:. Marshfield 49 – SPASH 21. Wausau West 7 – Hortonville 0. Wisconsin Rapids 48...
Small Business Initiative Started For Wisconsin Construction Industry
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) – The Wisconsin Construction Business Group has launched the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Development Initiative, working to close the funding gap for women, minorities and any other disadvantaged business owners. The transportation construction industry has for a long time presented challenges to women and minorities. “Thats...
Thursday High School Scoreboard & Friday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Thursday’s scoreboard & Friday’s schedule:. Mia Bailey and Alexis Kloth of Wausau West qualified for the state tournament.
Harvest Fest Returns to Wausau This Weekend
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events will host the 2022 Harvest Fest this Saturday in the 400 Block. The event runs from 10 AM to 1 PM and will feature fall-themed crafts and activities. Admission is free, but families will be able to take home a free pumpkin if they bring a non-perishable food donation for Peyton’s Promise.
Governor Evers Celebrates Apprenticeship Milestone in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers celebrated a milestone in Wisconsin’s apprenticeship program on Thursday. According to the Department of Workforce Development, the state has surpassed 15,000 participants in the Registered Apprenticeship program—the highest participation rate in the program in two decades. “They are learning the...
Blossom of Lights now open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Monk Botanical Gardens’ “Blossom of Lights” opened on Thursday. It’s an interactive walk through the gardens with themed light fixtures throughout the path. Darcie Howard, the executive director of the gardens, says the inspiration came from other gardens doing similar...
