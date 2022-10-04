WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau girl has gone missing for the second time in the last four months. Morgan Torrens is believed to have left the NTC Alternative High School at 2:00 PM on September 19th and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Officers believe she left willingly but is without needed medication.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO