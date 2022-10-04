Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’
Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”, raising the prospect of a harsh retaliation.The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a key logistical route for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at...
WDIO-TV
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17 as Zelensky condemns ‘absolute evil’
At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded after Russian missiles hit residential blocks and houses in an overnight attack condemned as “absolute evil” by Ukraine’s president.The missiles struck buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four regions that Russia announced it had annexed this month following illegal referendums. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.At least one tower block caved in after the missile strike – completely destroying several storeys of apartments. Around 20 houses and numerous highrise buildings also suffered damage.More than 40 people have been hospitalised as a result of the attack,...
WDIO-TV
Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities said that a truck bomb on Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia — a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The attack on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDIO-TV
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as...
Trump news - live: Trump brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’ after only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump DC rally
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
WDIO-TV
Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday. The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.
WDIO-TV
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has ruptured decades of nearly uninterrupted peace in Europe, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
Some Ukrainians voice mixed reactions to Nobel prize winners
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A day after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties praised the work of her fellow laureates but cautioned against lumping the three together in a Cold War-like narrative.
Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats were set to win a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right were expected to make gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, exit polls showed. Some 6.1 million people were eligible to vote for the state legislature in Lower Saxony, which occupies a large swath of northwestern Germany and has strong industry and agriculture. Exit polls for ARD and ZDF television showed the Social Democrats leading with around 33% of the vote, with the main opposition party at national level, the center-right Christian Democrats, polling around 27.5%. That was a lower score for both parties than five years ago. The Greens were projected to take around 14% of the vote and the far-right Alternative for Germany 11-12%.
WDIO-TV
UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link
BERLIN (AP) — Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the...
WDIO-TV
Bialiatski joins small group of jailed Nobel Peace laureates
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Belarussian pro-democracy campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the award while in prison or detention. Bialiatski, 60, who founded the non-governmental...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDIO-TV
Official: Haiti to seek foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not authorized...
British engineer’s fight against Qatar extradition ‘a warning to World Cup fans’
Brian Glendinning’s case highlights peril for football fans travelling to the Gulf nation this year, experts warn
WDIO-TV
Survivors tell grim tale of southern Greek migrant shipwreck
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Many had embarked on the stomach-churning sea journey before; many will follow. Survivors of one of the latest fatal shipwrecks involving Europe-bound migrants say the omens were bad even as the sailboat they traveled on slipped off from Turkey on Monday under cover of night, ultimately bound for Italy.
WDIO-TV
US carrier, S Korea warships start new drills amid tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan launched a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of tensions with its rivals. The Reagan and its...
Comments / 0