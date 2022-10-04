Detroit Tigers game score in Game 2 vs. Seattle Mariners: Live doubleheader updates
Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
When: Game 1, 6:10 p.m. Tuesday; Game 2 immediately after.
Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Tigers radio affiliates ).
First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high-60s.
Game 1 probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA) vs. Mariners RHP Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA).
Tigers Game 1 lineup:
LF Akil Baddoo
CF Riley Greene
SS Javier Baez
2B Harold Castro
DH Miguel Cabrera
C Eric Haase
3B Jeimer Candelario
1B Spencer Torkelson
RF Victor Reyes
P Eduardo Rodriguez
Game 2 probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Will Vest (3-3, 3.90 ERA) vs. Mariners LHP Justus Sheffield (0-0, 0.00 ERA).
Tigers Game 2 lineup:
CF Akil Baddoo
LF Victor Reyes
1B Spencer Torkelson
DH Jeimer Candelario
2B Jonathan Schoop
3B Kody Clemens
RF Brendon Davis
C Tucker Barnhart
SS Ryan Kreidler
P Will Vest
