Detroit Tigers game score in Game 2 vs. Seattle Mariners: Live doubleheader updates

When: Game 1, 6:10 p.m. Tuesday; Game 2 immediately after.

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high-60s.

Game 1 probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA) vs. Mariners RHP Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA).

⋅ GAME 1 BOX SCORE

Tigers Game 1 lineup:

LF Akil Baddoo

CF Riley Greene

SS Javier Baez

2B Harold Castro

DH Miguel Cabrera

C Eric Haase

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Spencer Torkelson

RF Victor Reyes

P Eduardo Rodriguez

Game 2 probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Will Vest (3-3, 3.90 ERA) vs. Mariners LHP Justus Sheffield (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

∙ GAME 2 BOX SCORE

Tigers Game 2 lineup:

CF Akil Baddoo

LF Victor Reyes

1B Spencer Torkelson

DH Jeimer Candelario

2B Jonathan Schoop

3B Kody Clemens

RF Brendon Davis

C Tucker Barnhart

SS Ryan Kreidler

P Will Vest

