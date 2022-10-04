NJ football rankings: There's a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row

For the second week in a row, there's a new No. 1 team in the USA TODAY NETWORK statewide Top 25 rankings.

Don Bosco knocked off the reigning No. 1 for the second straight week and is now the team to beat in New Jersey.

Five new teams joined the rankings, and two new teams moved into the top 10.

Every week, voters from across the Network will rank the Top 25 teams in the state. The rankings will be posted every Tuesday morning.

Here are the latest Top 25 rankings:

25. Wayne Valley (6-0)

The Indians’ 34-0 victory Friday over West Milford marked their first shutout of the year. The defense allowed just 104 yards, while the offense produced more than 500. Senior Danny Smith rushed 11 times for 193 yards and two TDs and caught four passes for 76 yards. Senior Alex Scheuplein threw for 224 yards and a TD and ran for a score.

Next game: Friday vs. Passaic Valley (4-1)

24. Ramapo (4-1)

In a rematch of last year’s North 1, Group 4 final, the Green Raiders were upset Friday by Northern Highlands, 29-20. Junior Landon De Prima, starting in place of injured All-New Jersey senior quarterback Jack Grusser, threw for 307 yards, including a 24-yard score to senior Philip Veskov. Senior Ethan Moran rushed for 94 yards and three scores.

Next game: Friday vs. River Dell (2-3)

23. Point Pleasant Boro (5-0)

Senior slotback Connor Cilento returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a TD as the Panthers ran away from Toms River East, 56-0. Junior running back Jake Croce ran for four TDs and 165 yards, sophomore Mike Ollendorf ran for two TDs and junior quarterback Matt Oliphant and senior Sam Muraglia each ran for a TD in the win. It was Point Boro's third shutout of the season. The Panthers have outscored their opposition 217-23.

Next game: Friday vs. Monmouth (2-3)

22. Westwood (5-0)

The Cardinals defeated previously unbeaten Ramsey, 38-14 , Friday and have outscored opponents, 203-21. Senior Jack Dugan ran for two TDs, and kicked a field goal and five extra points, to help Westwood build a 38-6 lead after three quarters. Senior Colby Laughton ran for two scores and Robbie Carcich threw a 43-yard TD pass to fellow junior Dave Gaboardi.

Next game: Friday vs. Demarest (1-4)

21. North Brunswick (5-0)

The Raiders remained undefeated with a 34-14 win over Franklin. Tamir Jenkins recovered a fumble, and he and Zahmir Dawud each made seven tackles. North Brunswick has outscored its opponents 121-31 this season, with two shutouts.

Next game: Friday at New Brunswick (1-5)

20. Pennsauken (5-0)

Quarterback Dante Viccharelli threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Khalil Ali, while Shane Kenner and Ka’Ron Ali rushed for scores to highlight Pennsauken’s 38-0 home win over Delran. It’s two straight shutouts for the Indians’ defense, which has allowed just 19 points over its last four games.

Next game: Friday vs. Willingboro (1-4)

19. Millville (3-2)

The Thunderbolts surrendered 12 straight points in the second half as a 17-point halftime lead turned into a stunning 21-17 loss at Lenape. Millville hadn’t lost to a South Jersey public school team since falling to Delsea in 2020 – a span of 15 games. The Thunderbolts have suffered two straight defeats away from home.

Next game: Friday at Shawnee (3-3)

18. Woodstown (5-0)

The Wolverines captured one of the biggest wins in program’s history with a 7-6 road triumph over defending regional champion Salem on Saturday. Zach Bevis persevered the victory with a big hit, jarring the ball from a Salem ballcarrier on the Woodstown 10-yard line in the closing minutes. Woodstown’s defense held Salem’s potent offense to just four pass completions and 141 total yards.

Next game: Saturday at Woodbury (5-1)

17. Old Tappan (5-0)

The Golden Knights’ 45-6 victory Friday at River Dell helped lift them to No. 1 in the North Jersey Public Top 20 rankings . Senior Aidan Heaney carried the ball 16 times for 161 yards, made two catches for 35 yards and scored three TDs. Old Tappan has posted three shutouts, winning each game by 28 or more points and outscoring opponents, 186-12.

Next game: Friday vs. Eastside (3-2)

16. Randolph (5-0)

Sean Clark completed 16 of 26 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams remained unbeaten with a 28-14 win over Morristown on Saturday. James Fusco caught four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Next game: Friday vs Livingston (1-5)

15. Newton (5-0)

Taylor Sibblies rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown as the Braves stayed unbeaten with a 42-6 win over rival Lenape Valley on Friday. Brayden Nolan added 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Newton has averaged more than 336 yards per game as a team this season.

Next game: Friday at Hackettstown (5-0)

14. Haddonfield (4-0)

Dominic Hahn’s 24-yard touchdown run took the Haddons off the hook in the fourth quarter and kept their unbeaten streak alive with a 14-7 win at West Deptford on Friday. Haddonfield recorded 242 yards on the ground but turned the ball over twice with interceptions. The Haddons have watched their point total drop in each of the last four weeks, but the defense has yielded just 13 points in the last three games combined.

Next game: Friday vs. Camden (4-1)

13. Caldwell (5-0)

Joey Marinello rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs beat Hanover Park, 35-7 on Friday night. The win extended the longest active winning streak in New Jersey to 20 in a row. Harry Boland added 76 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Next game: Friday vs Madison (4-1)

12. Irvington (4-2)

A fourth-quarter comeback came up short for the Blue Knights, who were upset at Union City, 19-15, on Friday. Famah Toure returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown in the fourth while his brother Vaboue Toure recovered a fumble in the end zone later in the quarter. It’s the first time Irvington has lost consecutive games since September 2018.

Next game: Saturday vs Montclair (2-3)

11. West Morris (6-0)

The Wolfpack are one of only two 6-0 teams in the Super Football Conference after taking down previously-unbeaten Morris Knolls, 34-10, on Friday night . Stefano Montella rushed 29 times for 253 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. He's rushed for multiple touchdowns in all six wins this season.

Next game: Friday vs West Essex (3-2)

10. Phillipsburg (5-0)

Jett Genovese threw a pair of touchdowns to Matthew Scerbo in the third quarter as the Stateliners beat Hunterdon Central, 21-7, while holding a 417-217 edge in total yards. Phillipsburg’s four other wins all came against teams that currently have winning records.

Next game: Friday vs. Bridgewater-Raritan (2-4)

9. St. Joseph (Montvale) (3-3)

The Green Knights dominated then-No. 18 Donovan Catholic, 41-13 , at Friday’s Zone6ix Classic at MetLife Stadium. Sophomore Joseph Gaston threw three TD passes, two to sophomore Mekhi Rossignol, to help build a 27-0 lead in the second quarter. The St. Joseph special teams scored twice and junior Yasin Willis returned an interception 61 yards for a score.

Next game: Oct. 15 vs. Bergen Catholic (5-1)

8. Toms River North (6-0)

Junior quarterback Micah Ford threw three TD passes as the Mariners improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 2016 season with a 60-0 win over Toms River South. Ford threw TD passes of 49 yards to junior running back Josh Moore, 36 yards to junior receiver Tareq Council, and 49 yards to sophomore receiver Nasir Jackson, and he also ran for a TD. North has three shutouts in its last four games and has outscored its opposition 276-55.

Next game: Friday vs. Lacey (1-4)

7. Red Bank Catholic (5-1)

The Caseys were shut out for the first time since at least 2002, and were held without a touchdown for the first time since the 2019 playoffs in a 17-0 defeat to Seton Hall Prep . Red Bank Catholic was held to 165 yards of total offense and penetrated inside the Seton Hall Prep 20-yard line just once.

Next game: Friday at Manalapan (3-3)

6. Delsea (5-0)

The Crusaders rolled to their fifth straight win with a 35-6 home triumph over Burlington Township on Friday. The victory was No. 230 in the storied career of head coach Sal Marchese, tying him with his mentor, John Oberg, for the most wins in school history. The Crusaders found the end zone five times, giving them 35 or more points in four of their five games.

Next game: Friday vs. Cedar Creek (2-4)

5. Camden (4-1)

The Panthers produced their fourth straight win with a 29-8 triumph at Haddon Heights on Saturday. Camden’s defense recorded a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions, including a pick-six by Taquan Brittingham that iced the game. The defense has held opponents to 10 or fewer points in each of the last three games. Camden’s special teams delivered a third takeaway in the final quarter.

Next game: Friday at Haddonfield (4-0)

4. Seton Hall Prep (4-1)

Liam Londergan threw for 133 yards and a touchdown to Andrew Daly as the Pirates blanked Red Bank Catholic, 17-0, on Friday night . Darren Burton II got Seton Hall Prep on the board with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Next game: Saturday vs Paramus Catholic (1-4)

3. Bergen Catholic (5-1)

The Crusaders’ 35-7 victory Friday at DePaul featured a family feud: Vito Campanile coaches Bergen Catholic, and one of his younger brothers, Nick, coaches DePaul. Sophomore Dominic Campanile, Vito’s son, threw for 136 yards and two TDs to help open up a 35-0 lead. Senior Saeed St. Fleur rushed for 88 yards and two scores and caught a 71-yard TD pass.

Next game: Oct. 15 at St. Joseph (3-3)

2. St. Peter's Prep (4-2)

The Marauders lost to then-No. 2 Don Bosco, 35-26 , in Friday’s nightcap of the Zone6ix Classic at MetLife Stadium. Senior Champ Long threw for 179 yards, including an 18-yard TD to senior Zion Fowler and a 58-yard score to junior Hassan Moore. Senior Isaiah Giles’ 19-yard TD run cut their deficit to 28-26, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Paramus Catholic (1-4)

1. Don Bosco (4-2)

The Ironmen’s 35-26 victory Friday over St. Peter’s Prep marked their second consecutive week beating the state’s top-ranked team. Senior Nick Minicucci opened the scoring on a 12-yard run and threw an 18-yard score in the fourth to sophomore Nolan James for a 28-14 lead. Junior Logan Bush ran for two TDs, the second providing the nine-point margin.

Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Seton Hall Prep (4-1)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football rankings: There's a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row